As the transition to value-based care and the scrutiny of health care costs continue under the new Administration, both start-ups and industry giants alike are seeking novel ways to stake their claim in an evolving health care market. The 2017 Wharton Health Care Business Conference will bring together over 400 health care leaders for discussions and debates about what lies ahead for the industry. The conference, organized by the Health Care Club of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, will be held February 9 – 10, 2017 at the Union League of Philadelphia.

Mainstage Features include:



Opening remarks by David Blumenthal, M.D., President of The Commonwealth Fund at the Thursday night welcome reception

Keynotes by Robert J. Henkel, FACHE, President and CEO of Ascension Health, and Craig Samitt, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Anthem

A capstone discussion between Seth Blackley, President and Co-Founder of Evolent Health and Carolyn Magill, CEO of Remedy Partners, moderated by Dan Diamond, Author at POLITICO Pulse, to solicit views on how the industry will transition as it seeks to balance value with quality

The agenda also includes five panels led by executives and industry experts, exploring how traditional boundaries that have defined the industry are being broken, to meet the needs of an evolving market:



Measuring What Matters: Finding the Patient in the Value Equation – ft. Jason Dinger, CEO of MissionPoint Health Partners and Julian Harris, M.D., MBA, President of CareAllies

Pursuing the Next Investment Wave: Seeking Long-Run Value Creation and Untapped Potential – ft. Sam Brasch, Senior Managing Director of Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Adam Koppel, M.D., PhD, Managing Director of Bain Capital BioSciences

Extending the Care Continuum: Improving the Patient Journey between the Hospital and Community – ft. Benjamin Breier, President and CEO of Kindred Healthcare, David Baiada, President of BAYADA Home Health Care, and John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix

Innovation in Personalized Medicine: Collaboration in Pursuit of a Cure – ft. Liz Barrett, President and General Manager of Pfizer, Frank Clyburn, President of Global Oncology at Merck, and Cecilia Schott, VP of Precision Medicine at AstraZeneca

Health Tech Talks: The Role of Technology in the Rapidly-Changing Future of Healthcare – ft. Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc, Glen de Vries, President of Medidata Solutions, and David Wennberg, M.D., MPH, Chief Science Officer of Quartet

About the Wharton Health Care Business Conference:

Begun in 1996, the Wharton Health Care Business Conference is the marquee event of the year for health care at Wharton. Entitled “Breaking Boundaries: Redefining Collaboration and Competition in an Evolving Market,” the 2017 conference will explore how companies are balancing the tension between collaboration and competition while in an evolving health care landscape, while breaking down the traditional boundaries that have defined the industry. To learn more, visit http://www.whcbc.org.

