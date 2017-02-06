“The winners here show increasingly impressive innovations in the field of energy management. Winning products have proven to bring significant improvements in energy savings to their customers." -Paul Nastu, Publisher, Energy Manager Today

Transformative Wave, a leading energy efficiency innovator, today announced that the CATALYST received the Top Product of the Year Award from the Energy Manager Today Awards. The CATALYST is considered by judges as an exemplary product.

“What I like about this product is that it’s upgrading old rooftop-units (RTUs) and adding modern features such as economizers, variable frequency drives (VFDs) and a Building Automation Solution (BAS). This is an area where building owners can see large savings compared to the energy costs for the building and is a system I would like to see succeed,” said one judge of the CATALYST.

Another added, “The CATALYST HVAC Retrofit and Building Automation system is an excellent example of a product that drives energy efficiency through innovative technology. With up to 60% energy efficiency improvements, this product can significantly improve the energy efficiency of buildings and HVAC systems.”

The Energy Manager Today Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with significant energy management benefits, or in projects implemented by companies that improved energy management and increased the bottom line.

Scores were determined by a panel of independent judges from the following companies: CapitalOne, COX Enterprises Inc., Fetzer Vineyards, General Motors, IBM, MUFG Union Bank, IBM, Skidmore Owings & Merrill, USG Corporation, University of Colorado, Vincit Group, and Wellborn Cabinet Inc.

With rapid advancements and a continuous rate of change in the field, energy professionals have a notoriously difficult time knowing what products to choose to help their companies increase energy savings and improve energy performance. The Energy Manager Today Awards give companies a solid base of products, vetted by experts, from which to choose, as well as a variety of successful projects to illustrate how successful initiatives in energy management are helping companies improve.

“The winners here show increasingly impressive innovations in the field of energy management. Winning products have proven to bring significant improvements in energy savings to their customers. The winning projects show that smart companies are capitalizing on energy management opportunities to make vast strides in energy savings and reductions,” says Paul Nastu, publisher of Energy Manager Today’s parent company, Business Sector Media. “Entries that were awarded Top Product or Project of the Year are those that should be carefully considered by companies seeking to improve their own operations in a similar manner.”

The CATALYST is a sophisticated HVAC Retrofit and Building Automation Solution that can meet organizations where they’re at in their journey to energy management. When installed to RTUs, it transforms HVAC assets into smart machines. By combining a VFD with Demand Control Ventilation (DCV) and both Advanced & Predictive Economization, the CATALYST significantly reduces energy usage.

“Transformative Wave is committed to developing smart, simple solutions that enable facilities to reduce their HVAC energy consumption while also providing powerful tools that empower facility and energy managers," said Danny Miller, President of Transformative Wave. “We are very proud to have been recognized with this Product of the Year Award and the independent validation it represents of our CATALYST solution. We also appreciate the positive comments by the experienced panel of judges.”

About Transformative Wave

Transformative Wave is a leading energy efficiency innovator in HVAC retrofit and building automation solutions, developing and bringing to market a growing line of game-changing technologies that are transforming the commercial building energy landscape. For more information on our revolutionary products, including the CATALYST portfolio of solutions, visit http://www.transformativewave.com.

About Energy Manager Today

Energy Manager Today is the leading daily trade publication keeping corporate executives - those responsible for procuring and managing energy - fully informed. The publication includes daily news stories written by in-house staff writers and editors, a daily email newsletter sent to an extensive opt-in email list, webinars, research reports, videos, podcasts, a white paper library, an awards program, and other content geared toward energy directors and managers. It is published by Business Sector Media.

About the Energy Manager Today Awards

In its second year, the Energy Manager Today Awards recognize excellence in products/services and projects that provide companies with energy beneﬁts and increase the bottom line. Scores were determined by a panel of independent experts actively working in the field of energy management.