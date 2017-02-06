“The Force is strong with this one” —Star Wars, “A New Hope”

This February, Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, is celebrating space in all its factual and fictional forms, by teaming up with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Conde Nast Traveler, AFAR and B Resort & Spa to give one reader the chance to experience the best of our solar system (and beyond) with the chance to win an “out of this world” experience. Since millions looked on in awe as Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon, pop culture has reflected a boundless fascination with space, the final frontier. Now, Harper Voyager and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex are offering the chance to get up close and personal to the past, current and future of space.

From now through February 17, enthusiasts can enter The Ultimate “Out of This World” Sweepstakes for a once-in-a-lifetime, space-age adventure. The prize package is a trip to Florida April 13-16, and includes passes to a popular fan convention. In addition to tickets for that event, the trip includes tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex which features a VIP tour, an on-site meet and greet with bestselling author and space enthusiast Becky Chambers, and a complete library of Harper Voyager books, including a signed copy of A Closed and Common Orbit. Winners will enjoy deluxe accommodations for two at B Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Vista as well as $500 toward airfare for the trip to Orlando. To enter, visit http://harpervoyager.hc.com/starwars/.

From the dawn of space exploration to current and ongoing missions, visitors can get an up-close, hands-on feel for the story of humans in space at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex located east of Orlando, FL . Experiences include tours going behind the gates into Kennedy Space Center, seeing Space Shuttle Atlantis® and meeting a veteran NASA astronaut, along with an overview of the history – and future – of American spaceflight. Visitors can even enjoy astronaut training simulators, the exciting Shuttle Launch Experience®, and the recently opened Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®.

Harper Voyager is known for its variety of space opera and science fiction novels that transports readers to worlds far beyond their own. “Science fiction has always been about two things: the unknown, and the ‘what if?’ By asking questions about the future, we not only get to explore our imaginations, but also take a hard look at the present,” says David Pomerico, executive editor of Harper Voyager. “Once more, space has captured the nation’s (and world’s) attention, and the lure of the stars has once again ignited the fantasies of readers young and old. Science fiction and science fact have been in partnership for a long time, and I can’t think there’s a fan of either that wouldn’t be delighted with the opportunity to win this experience.”

The Ultimate “Out Of This World” Sweepstakes is sponsored by HarperCollins Publishers, 195 Broadway, New York, NY 10007. Must be legal U.S. resident 18 or over. Sweepstakes begins January 17, 2017, and ends on February 17, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. (ET). Offer void in Alaska, Hawaii, Rhode Island and all U.S. territories and possessions, and wherever prohibited or restricted by law. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. For more information and Official Rules visit http://harpervoyager.hc.com/starwars/.

ABOUT OUR PARTNERS:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities, including its newest attraction, Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, presented by Boeing, which opened November 11, 2016. Other highlights include the Kennedy Space Center Tour featuring the Apollo/Saturn V Center with an actual Saturn V moon rocket, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, Shuttle Launch Experience®, IMAX® A Beautiful Planet 3D and Journey To Space 3D films, Astronaut Encounter, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, Science on a Sphere®, Rocket Garden, Cosmic Quest, and many other exhibits. Only 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. Admission is $50 + tax for adults and $40 + tax for children ages 3-11. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers annual passes starting at $75 + tax for adults and $60 + tax for children ages 3-11. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit http://www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.

As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen’s bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 28-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 4 Webby Awards since 2015. http://www.cntraveler.com

AFAR is the multi-platform travel media brand that inspires and guides those who travel the world to connect with its people, experience their cultures, and understand their perspectives. Its platforms include the award-winning AFAR magazine; AFAR.com, recently named a Top 10 site That Makes Travel Easier; the non profit foundation Learning AFAR; and immersive travel series AFAR Experiences.

B Hotels & Resorts® has defined and established the new generation of Lifestyle Hotels, inviting guests to revel in Self-Expression Hospitality™ and to tailor experiences how they want them to B. Our DNA - D (Destination) / N (N’vogue) / A (Approachability) - defines the identity, character, and programming of every hotel - with no two B Hotels & Resorts being alike. Working in synchronized rhythm, the brand and hotels generate a fresh, approachable setting that welcomes today's business and leisure travelers. Core B Signature Elements further define and enhance offerings, services and our guest-centric culture igniting a genuine emotional connection to our hotels and the brand itself.

