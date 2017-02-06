Chestnut Global Partners It’s gratifying to able to report the positive workforce outcomes a broad cross-section of employees were able to derive from EAP counseling, and from CGP's China-based programs in particular.

Chestnut Global Partners, in association with Chestnut Global Partners China (CGPC), the first Sino-American EAP on the mainland, today announces the results of a four year survey that demonstrated the correlation between employee assistance programs (EAP) and five core workforce outcomes. The study was conducted using the Workplace Outcome Suite (WOS), a psychometrically tested, validated tool employed by over 600 organizations worldwide to measure an EAP’s role in driving employee behavior change and productivity.

Employees from 60 companies from a variety of industries (including energy, manufacturing, automotive, electronics, transportation) were surveyed before receiving EAP counseling, and approximately 90 days after; 35 of the companies were Chinese, while 25 were multinationals or joint-ventures. The WOS evaluated well over three thousand counseling cases, and found the following post-counseling results:



Absenteeism: down 72% (hours absent due to a personal problem)

Presenteeism: down 40% (lower number reflects improved attention and productivity due to personal problem resolution)

Work Engagement: up 5% (employee investment in his/her job)

Life Satisfaction: up 25% (general sense of well-being)

Workplace Distress: down 21% (degree of anxiety/stress at work)

The data were collected from June 2012 to September 2016. Most of the employees received counseling for personal issues. The majority consulted EAP for family relations (e.g., marriage and parenting). Less than one third sought consultation for workplace specific issues, indicating that solving personal problems resulted in better workplace outcomes. Most of the employees received brief counseling within the EAP to address their concerns.

"China has started to increase investments in mental health infrastructures and resources to cover the entire population, recognizing their role in promoting a harmonious, well-adjusted society,” said Dr. Peizhong Li, a Research and Development Scientist with CGP and CGPC. “The country is focusing on the workplace as an effective venue for reaching a large segment of their population. Because employee assistance programs are still relatively new across China, it's important that management sees concrete, workplace focused results from utilization. This study took over four years of painstaking data collection and analysis, and it’s gratifying to able to report the positive workforce outcomes a broad cross-section of employees were able to derive from EAP counseling, and from CGP's China-based programs in particular.”

The WOS is a free, validated assessment tool that brings EAP in line with the data-driven approaches that are changing the way organizations conduct all phases of their business—from product design to customer service, to marketing and talent acquisition. Its use by a wide range of companies, from U.S. multinationals to companies headquartered in Brazil, India, Russia and China, demonstrates its flexibility and application to any workforce, environment and culture. Ultimately, the WOS makes the business case for if or when investing in EAP and Health/Wellness Coaching makes business sense.

