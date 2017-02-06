Dermatology Associates “We are honored to partner with the highly-experienced team at Texoma Dermatology,” said Geoff Wayne, CEO of Dermatology Associates. “Their great reputation and long-standing presence further bolsters our market-leading position in Texas.”

Dermatology Associates (“DA”) is pleased to announce that it recently completed the acquisition of Texoma Dermatology Clinic (“Texoma” or “TDC”). The transaction closed in February 2017. Dermatology Associates is a dermatology-focused physician services and management organization backed by private equity firm ABRY Partners.

Based in Sherman, TX, with an additional location in Paris, TX, TDC has provided patients across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma with quality health care since its foundation in 1976. Its specialized physicians provide up-to-date, evidence-based medicine supporting their combined 60+ years of experience to help treat a comprehensive array of dermatologic conditions, including inflammatory diseases, skin cancers, and infection. TDC’s physicians have a combined experience of treating over 60,000 skin cancers. Texoma Dermatology provides services to patients via three board-certified dermatologists and two physician assistants.

Dr. Mark Koone has been in private dermatology practice since 1990. In addition to being with TDC since 1993, he is also a dermatologist for the Austin College Student Clinic. Dr. Koone’s educational background includes a B.S., Magna cum Laude from Houston Baptist University, Doctor of Medicine with High Honor at Baylor College of Medicine, an Internal Medicine Internship with Baylor College of Medicine at St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital and a dermatology residency at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Koone has been selected to “Best Doctors in America” every year from 1995-2016.

Dr. Creed Stewart is a Southern Oklahoma native, and has lived in Sherman, TX since 2002. He received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, where he served as chief resident. Dr. Stewart is a board-certified dermatologist and is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. Dr. Stewart has been a fellow of the American Society of Mohs Surgery since 2005.

Dr. Clint Moss joined Texoma Dermatology in 2012 after spending many years in Lubbock, TX. He is a board-certified dermatologist and has expertise in both general and surgical dermatology. He received his dermatology training at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center where he also served as Chief Resident, and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society there as well.

Joining the physicians of Texoma Dermatology are their highly-experienced physician assistants, Amy Edwards, PA-C, and Ashley Chappell, PA-C.

“We are honored to partner with the highly-experienced team at Texoma Dermatology,” said Geoff Wayne, CEO of Dermatology Associates. “Their great reputation and long-standing presence further bolsters our market-leading position in Texas.”

If you would like more information about Dermatology Associates, or if you have any questions regarding the partnership with TDC, please contact one of the team members listed below:

Dermatology Associates

Geoff Wayne

Chief Executive Officer

GWayne(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com

Scott Wells

Chief Development Officer

SWells(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com

Brent Ohlsen

Director of Corporate Development

BOhlsen(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com

About Dermatology Associates

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Dermatology Associates provides comprehensive practice management services to over 85 board-certified dermatologists across more than 50 locations in Texas, Kansas and Missouri. Dermatology Associates is focused solely on supporting providers so that they can focus exclusively on delivering high-quality care to patients. By leveraging the benefits of a broad group platform, Dermatology Associates’ physicians are able to maintain professional autonomy while the business aspects of practice management are handled by its team of experts.

About ABRY Partners

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, ABRY Partners is an experienced and successful private equity investment firm focused on media, communications, healthcare services, insurance services, business and information services. Since its founding, ABRY has completed more than $62 billion of transactions, representing investments in more than 550 properties.