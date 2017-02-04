TCRDS Incorporated (http://www.tcrds.com), which is an industry leader in providing multichannel order system technology to retailers and direct marketing merchants of all sizes for more than 36 years, announced today that its class-leading “MOST” order management software is now fully integrated with Pay With Amazon payment module.

TCRDS Incorporated's MOST, which is an acronym for MultiChannel Order System Technology, allows retailers to seamlessly integrate all of their disparate sales streams and ecommerce sites (CommerceV3, MarketLive, Magento and many others) into a single, centralized and easy-to-manage system. As a result, retailers can accurately and efficiently manage their business, and increase customer satisfaction, sales, repeat business, referrals and profits.

Per the new integration, MOST customers can now accept Pay With Amazon transactions. Integrating MOST with Pay With Amazon is part of our longstanding commitment to help retailers improve sales, reduce fraud, and enhance customer satisfaction.

More information about TCRDS Incorporated's MOST is available at http://tcrds.com.

About TCRDS Incorporated

TCRDS Incorporated is an industry leader in providing multichannel order system technology to retailers and direct marketing merchants of all shapes and sizes. With the proven track record of over 36 years providing order systems solutions for retailers and direct marketers, the company has the expertise, the know-how and the flexibility to automate and integrate its clients’ various sales channels into one easy-to-manage system – ultimately so they can get the edge they need to stay on top of their business, and ahead of their competition. Learn more at http://www.tcrds.com.