Existing Go Mini's Operator Expands Into New Territory

Go Mini’s announced today the signing of a new franchise agreement with Byers Car Rentals, LLC to open a second Go Mini’s location in Ohio. A leader in the moving and portable storage industry, Go Mini’s has expanded their network to include 79 franchise locations with their newest location being Go Mini’s of Dayton.

This will be a multi-unit operation as Byers Car Rentals, LLC also owns and operates Go Mini’s of Columbus.

“Go Mini’s of Columbus, Ohio has done so well that Byers Car Rentals, LLC did not want to miss out on the opportunity to expand into a new territory. This is a testament to the Go Mini’s franchising opportunity and how well it can work,” says Franchise Development Director, Valerie Sanchez.

Staying true to their slogan “Convenience…in the Form of a Container,” Go Mini’s prides itself on exceptional customer service and providing superior containers. They offer 12, 16, and 20 ft. containers with padded wheels. Go Mini’s has established itself as a leader in the $40 billion dollar industry that includes moving, self-storage, and truck rentals.

About Go Mini’s

Founded in 2002, Go Mini’s has become one of the fastest growing portable storage and moving companies in North America with 166 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In 2012, Go Mini’s converted into a franchise model and now has 79 franchise locations within the United States. Go Mini’s was recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise in 2017. Entrepreneur Magazine also ranked Go Mini’s 16th on their list of 2017's Top New Franchises. Go Mini's is an active member of the International Franchising Association where members strive to continually improve their business through networking, partnerships, and shared advice. Go Mini’s offers local and long distance moving services and temporary storage solutions. For more information about Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinis.com. For more information about franchise opportunities with Go Mini’s, visit http://www.GoMinisFranchise.com.