Employera (http://www.employera.com) is a specialized management consulting firm that helps organizations succeed in the face of the changing relationship and expectations between employers and employees, and intensifying competition for talent. Employera offers three interconnected practice areas: employer branding, recruiting strategy & operations consulting, and experience design.

Improving talent acquisition and engagement

Employera’s solutions combine data, modern best practices and design thinking to help clients improve their employer branding, talent acquisition and employee engagement processes. Employera experts work collaboratively alongside customer teams to help design and implement more effective processes, acquire new knowledge and skills, improve experience and achieve better business results.

Flexible, scalable services

Employera engagements are flexible and scalable to each client’s needs. Services range from sophisticated assessments to re-envisioning, strategic planning, positioning, content development, process improvement, knowledge & skills enhancement and experience design. The firm provides hands-on work production, specialized workshops, training, coaching, active management assistance, staff augmentation and custom services as needed. Employera helps with assignments broad and narrow, one location to many, short-term or long.

Senior team

Employera’s senior leadership team offers clients a unique combination of domain expertise, experience and cross-functional perspective. They have worked with household names from the Fortune 500 to notable startups, in for-profit and non-profit organizations, in inside as well as consulting positions across a broad range of industries. Senior partners include the former head of employer brand for Glassdoor, an international recruiting strategy and operations executive, a lecturer in design thinking at the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley, and the founding partners of Atomic PR and ComContext Analytics.

Employera’s senior partners include:

Kirsten Davidson, Senior Partner, Employer Branding

Former head of employer brand for Glassdoor. Previously built and managed employer brands for both Visa and eBay. Before that, managing supervisor, Fleishman Hillard, a global PR firm. Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and Literature, Westmont College.

Angela Powers, Senior Partner, Recruiting Strategy & Operations Consulting

Has consulted on recruiting strategy with a range of brands from notable startups to large organizations, including GuideSpark, Minted, Public Library of Science (PLOS), REDF, Room to Read and others. Master’s Degree in Counseling, Johns Hopkins University. Dual Bachelor’s degrees in Sociology and Psychology from Oxford Brooks University.

Mariana Somma, Senior Partner, Experience Design

Lecturer in Design Thinking at the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley. Consulting background with companies including Turner Broadcasting, Mphasis, PSI.org, and others. Previously, designer with architecture firm Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, and Nike Design Fellow working on social impact projects. Master’s Degree, ArtCenter College of Design. MBA, Claremont University. Bachelor’s Degree, Architecture, UC Berkeley.

James Hannon, Senior Partner, Data Analysis and Strategy

Formerly co-founder of Atomic Communications, an award-winning US and Euro public relations and social media firm known for its leadership in analytics. Has advised clients including IMAX, Sony, the ACLU and others on positioning, branding, messaging and communications strategy. Also the original co-developer of ComContext, a pioneering PR analytics platform. Formerly an enterprise systems integrator and technologist with the US Air Force.

Andy Getsey, Managing Partner

Formerly co-founder and CEO of Atomic Communications, an award-winning US and Euro public relations and social media firm, known for its leadership in analytics. Has advised numerous enterprise and startup brands including Verizon, IMAX, LinkedIn, Jobvite, Hirevue and others on positioning, branding, messaging and communications strategy. Also the original architect and co-developer of ComContext, a pioneering PR analytics platform. MBA, Craig School of Business, Cal State University, Fresno. Bachelor’s Degree, Psychology, also CSUF.

Employera is based in San Francisco.

More information at http://www.employera.com.