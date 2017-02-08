Ronnie Parker, regional developer/builder of R.S. Parker Homes, and AMG Community Manager Candace Cole, are partnering in the HOA management of Pfafftown’s Reagan Point subdivision. We’re well-matched in the innovation of ideas, decades of experience and cutting-edge programs.

Association Management Group, one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers, with five offices in North and South Carolina, was recently selected to manage Reagan Point Subdivision. Reagan Point is one of the only new home communities in the area that is being developed and built by a local builder, R.S. Parker Homes, at this time.

Conveniently located in Pfafftown off Reynolda, Yadkinville and Grandview Club Roads, in the heart of one of the Triad’s most sought-after school districts, Reagan Point is a new subdivision of exquisite single family homes. Established in May 2015, a second phase of building will begin in early 2017. According to Ronnie Parker, developer/builder and owner of R.S. Parker Homes, AMG was the logical choice for community manager. “R.S. Parker Homes is focused on building quality homes with many features and upgrades already included,” he said. “We’re excited and thankful to have AMG as a partner in furthering our mission to bring back the spirit of tradition, cooperation and community. We’re well-matched in the innovation of ideas, decades of experience and cutting-edge programs.”

With experts in accounting, maintenance, pools, human resources and landscaping, AMG will combine the latest technology with their proprietary HOA management software systems to help Reagan Point’s volunteer board develop effective policies and procedures, contract and manage licensed and insured vendors, manage payments, build a reserve, resolve disputes and facilitate communications. “We have a lot to offer communities, beyond our professionalism and experience in managing neighborhood associations,” noted Candace Cole, AMG Community Manager in charge of the Reagan Point account. “Our state-of-the-art billing and collections tracking programs, automatic monthly draft system, expertise in property inspections, 24/7 emergency on-call service, computerized work order process, and of course, our outstanding customer service and responsiveness, will help us make Reagan Point a harmonious, healthy and successful neighborhood that homeowners will love.” For more information, contact Candace Cole, ccole(at)amgworld(dot)com.

About AMG: AMG is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit http://www.amgworld.com.