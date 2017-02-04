Mason Dean, Whoopi Goldberg, Timothy White and Decora "Parental Advisory: Explicit Images is all about the music and photographs from a timeless culture." - Timothy White, Morrison Hotel Gallery co-owner

The vibrations coming from the fans, celebrities and tastemakers were bouncing off the walls at the Parental Advisory: Explicit Images event, presented by Morrison Hotel Gallery, at the Dream Downtown’s rooftop lounge on Wednesday, February 1st.

Featuring imagery of iconic Hip-Hop legends, the exhibition and sale pays tribute to the artists and photographers of this culture and their generations of fans. Curated by Timothy White, and featuring photographs by White, Danny Clinch, Janette Beckman, Clay Patrick McBride, Lynn Goldsmith and others, these iconic images will be exhibited at Morrison Hotel Gallery’s loft in SoHo through the month of February and are always available for purchase at http://www.morrisonhotelgallery.com.

Parental Advisory: Explicit Images is, “All about the music and photographs from a timeless culture,” said photographer and gallery co-owner Timothy White who co-hosted the event with Whoopi Goldberg and Darryl DMC McDaniels from Run-DMC. “It’s about the photographers who shot the images then and now. The artists who represent that culture then and now. It’s the emergence of generations within that culture - the passing of the baton from one generation to another.” That baton was passed that night, in that room. The energy was palpable.

Los Angeles rapper Mason Dean (who is Whoopi Goldberg’s grandson) kicked off the night with a set of original rap songs that the 18-year wrote himself. Hudson Valley hip-hop artist Decora followed with a prolific set and Darryl DMC McDaniels closed out the night with an emotionally fierce performance, surrounded by the photos in the exhibit.

Among the famous faces there to celebrate this incredible event were actress Kristen Stewart who is in town to host SNL this weekend, Platinum Boy Music CEO and producer for Jennifer Lopez, Bad Boy Records, Justin Beiber - Amadeus, Lamarr Houston of the Chicago Bears, actor Sean Ringgold (Luke Cage), recording artist Tony Sunshine and Stevie J from VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop.

