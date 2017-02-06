JAMIS Software Corporation’s CEO, Jeffrey Noolas, said “Joe is a great asset to the team and we’re proud to have such a great leader in our company. We look forward to Joe’s continued success in the future and all he will bring to JAMIS.

JAMIS’ very own Joe Satlin was named Acumatica’s Most Valuable Professional for the second year in a row at Acumatica’s 2017 Summit in San Diego, CA. The award is presented to the individual who has influenced the growth and direction of Acumatica in a positive way through dedication and passion. Joe Satlin serves as JAMIS’ Director of Product Innovation and has been with JAMIS since 2012. His experience in software solution design, as well as his extensive knowledge in product development and delivery has boosted JAMIS’ success and growth in the past years.

“I appreciate the recognition from our partner company, Acumatica, and I would like to thank the JAMIS team for their support. Receiving this honor for the second year in a row has inspired me to continue working hard on behalf of JAMIS and proud of the success of our Prime ERP product,” said Satlin.

JAMIS Software Corporation’s CEO, Jeffrey Noolas, said “Joe is a great asset to the team and we’re proud to have such a great leader in our company. We look forward to Joe’s continued success in the future and all he will bring to JAMIS.”

The Acumatica Summit is an exclusive event where Acumatica’s partners and customers come together to discuss the latest innovations in cloud computing and the future of cloud ERP software. During this summit, there are versatile training courses on the future of ERP software and the industry, and lectures by executives with product expertise

###

About JAMIS Software Corporation

JAMIS Software Corporation is a leading provider of ERP software solutions designed specifically for government contractors and other project-focused organizations. JAMIS delivers comprehensive, intuitive, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the most respected names in government contracting. Companies large and small rely on JAMIS to provide detailed visibility into all of their projects, as well as provide the foundation for DCAA and other regulatory compliance. JAMIS helps companies connect with customers, partners, and employees in entirely new ways to foster new levels of collaboration and drive profitability and growth. For more information, visit http://www.jamis.com.

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that empowers small and mid-size businesses to accelerate their businesses and drive growth. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform. In an interconnected world, Acumatica enables customers to take full control of their businesses, play to their organizations’ unique strengths and support their clients by following them anywhere on any device. For more information, visit http://www.acumatica.com.