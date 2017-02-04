ClickUp Releases Fully Customizable Project Management

Unlike traditional products which offer a single, standardized layout, ClickUp Project Management is allowing teams and project managers to make any changes they’d like.

The primary goal of the change is to radically reduce unused features and to make it easier for project managers to create workflows that their team can easily adopt.

This makes the product great for individual users who just want the basics, without comprising depth for enterprise teams needing more bells and whistles.

“There’s a lot we like about other project management tools out there, but something really bugs us is how each one seems to force you into a certain way of organizing projects and solving problems [It’s] annoying at first but over time it can cause serious problems for both me and individuals on my team ,” said Zeb Evans CEO of ClickUp's parent company.

In spite of the industry’s predisposition towards using a central interface, ClickUp is confident it will be able to create value for it’s users with their approach.

“You will never go wrong by building something people want. We’ve talked with hundreds of teams, worked with hundreds of teams … it’s clear to us that project managers want to streamline the software and simplify their jobs,” Zeb elaborated,

Aside from expressing desire, ClickUp says that project managers they’ve talked with claimed overly-complex systems were the number one problem they had.

The problems because especially pronounced with new hires, but many of the project managers – finding themselves unable to move to a simpler system as those they checked lacked crucial features – ultimately transitioned into ClickUp.