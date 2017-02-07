Our customers helped build these new packages by sharing their perspective on what it means to be a modern digital marketer. - John Gallagher

Rival IQ, the leader in social marketing analytics and insights, today announced the launch of five new products designed to alleviate the biggest pain points in social marketing and make vital social analytics affordable to everyone. Designed specifically for sole proprietors, small agencies, and freelancers, Rival IQ Grow and Rival IQ Drive provide essential social post analytics at an affordable price. Rival IQ Benchmark, Rival IQ Influence, and Rival IQ Accelerate are designed for marketing teams seeking comprehensive social analytics such as competitive monitoring and the essential social metrics for influencing their audiences.

“Our customers helped build these new packages by sharing their perspective on what it means to be a modern digital marketer,” said John Gallagher, vice president of marketing for Rival IQ. “Now any marketer, regardless of budget, can measure the success of their social channels using the power of Rival IQ at the level that makes sense for their organization.”

Rival IQ Grow & Rival IQ Drive are designed with the needs of smaller organizations in mind. These packages allow deep analytics into the specific social channels that matter most at an affordable price.

Rival IQ Benchmark is ideal for anyone most interested in keeping track of the competition. Benchmark makes it simple to research new content ideas and avoid being surprised by competitor activity.

Rival IQ Influence is an excellent choice for teams looking to track the most crucial metrics and data. Influence includes all the power of Benchmark with the addition of private social data through Boosted Post Analytics, Facebook Live metrics, Instant Articles, and our Google Analytics integration.

Rival IQ Accelerate is the most robust package and includes multiple years of data, unlimited landscapes, the ability to track dozens of companies, API access, and for the first time, social data will be available in less than one hour.

The new packages deliver rich data and actionable insights while addressing the challenges of today’s marketer. As more organizations realize the vital role social media plays in generating awareness and reaching target audiences, sophisticated social media analytics are essential. Rival IQ’s new diverse range of packages provide solutions to every marketer regardless of budget or industry.

Rival IQ delivers digital marketing analytics with a competitive and comparative context. Their goal is to equip marketers with a toolkit to set a winning social media strategy that increases revenue and achieves their marketing goals. By uncovering new opportunities, identifying trends, and tracking results across all the key social channels and on the web, Rival IQ allows marketers to have informative data to make better business decisions. Insights revealed in these reports help marketers set tangible benchmarks, make data-driven marketing decisions, improve results and better understand competitors.

