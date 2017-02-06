Women of Global Change is Opening a Las Vegas Chapter

“I am so honored and excited to be on the ground in Las Vegas with leaders who are movers and shakers and making a difference," said Hunt.

The WGC Las Vegas Chapter will take place on Thursday, February 9th 2017 at NĒCHE, 6650 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada, on the 2nd floor of Town Square Las Vegas, across from AMC, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST.

This will be an exciting additional national chapter for Women of Global Change. The main focus of the event is the WGC mission to expand networks and collaboration with like-minded leaders in service. The Women of Global Change participates in communities and International projects of betterment. We do this through many different programs, missions and adventures. We work together in business, power, and spirit. We do this to provide a better world for ourselves, other women, children, and all human-kind. Local chapters are intended to support the WGC mission of collaboration and service, and spread information about the programs, while supporting individuals and communities with what they need.

Dame Shellie Hunt, the founder of Women of Global Change, will be arriving in Las Vegas and attending the WGC Las Vegas Chapter Opening. “I am so honored and excited to be on the ground in Las Vegas with leaders who are movers and shakers and making a difference. It is such an appropriate time right now in our country for us to gather for positive change and together we can accomplish greater things than we ever could alone,” said Hunt.

One of the main focuses of Women of Global Change is to enhance a global network, support and empower leaders for positive progress and change for ourselves, our communities and the world. WGC bring together community members and business leaders to work together in business, power and spirit to create a better future.

For more information about attending the WCG Las Vegas Chapter you can call (949) 273 – 8788.

For more information about the impact of Women of Global Change and information about the next events you can take part, you can go to http://www.womenofglobalchange.com/.