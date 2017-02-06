ACD “Modern insurers in today’s rapidly changing claims environment need more than just a platform - they need technology that provides feedback and recommendations in real time"

ACD, a leading claims technology, decision support, advisory and service network aggregator to the property and casualty industry today announced a key enhancement to the company’s flagship material damage workflow platform AutoLink®.

Through ACD’s advanced proprietary algorithms, AutoLink’s Predictive Scoring Solution™ (PSS) can now help insurers identify potential total losses and recommend early tow opportunities to dramatically lower cycle times and expenses, all which assist adjusters in closing files faster and more efficiently.

“Our technology team has been at the forefront of predictive data for years with our intelligent dispatching and method of inspection routing solutions. Now, our Predictive Scoring Solution™ is yet another leap forward,” stated ACD CEO, Ernie Bray. “Modern insurers in today’s rapidly changing claims environment need more than just a platform - they need technology that provides feedback and recommendations in real time to allow for quick and decisive assessments. Our ability to consistently deliver results has led to many insurers adopting our integrated workflow platform,” added Bray.

ACD’s process of continuously developing customizable modules has provided insurers nationwide with solutions that can support their unique workflows.

ABOUT ACD

In an era of connectivity and rapid change, ACD's AutoLink® claims workflow platform is a market leader in innovation that connects and unifies a fragmented auto insurance claims industry with digitally empowered solutions. ACD, an award-winning company, has been ranked four years on Deloitte's Technology Fast-500 of North America and six times on the INC. 5000. ACD's technology and claims service group has processed over $3B in claims, smoothing the way for insurers and their customers. ACD is a leading technology firm located in Carlsbad. For more information visit ACD http://www.acdcorp.com