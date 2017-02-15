ACD Opening New Corporate Headquarters in Carlsbad

“We will be expanding staff in Carlsbad as we enter a new phase in our accelerated growth."

Carlsbad based ACD, a leading claims technology, decision support, advisory and service network aggregator to the property and casualty industry today announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California.

ACD is experiencing rapid growth after ending a year which again saw the company being named for the sixth time to Inc. 5000’s “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies” list and honored as one of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine.

“Our company has experienced amazing growth and we’ve quickly outgrown our current facility. I’m very excited for our move into the new headquarters which will enable us to add even more great team members,” stated Brian Bray, Vice President of Operations. “We will be expanding staff in Carlsbad as we enter a new phase in our accelerated growth. The additional space will allow for further innovation and expansion of our technology R&D programs centered on future-based software solutions for the property & casualty industry. We’re looking forward to making 2017 a great year for our clients as we continue on our mission to be the company of choice for insurers who want a modern solution that drives their success,” added Bray.

ABOUT ACD

In an era of connectivity and rapid change, ACD's AutoLink® claims workflow platform is a market leader in innovation that connects and unifies a fragmented auto insurance claims industry with digitally empowered solutions. ACD, an award-winning company, has been ranked four years on Deloitte's Technology Fast-500 of North America and six times on the INC. 5000. ACD's technology and claims service group has processed over $3B in claims, smoothing the way for insurers and their customers. ACD is a leading technology firm located in Carlsbad. For more information visit ACD http://www.acdcorp.com