Tenzing, a leading provider of ecommerce managed hosting services, announced today the upcoming launch of significant new services for Oracle Commerce customers. Optimized Managed Services for Oracle Commerce on AWS combines Tenzing’s vast experience managing Oracle Commerce infrastructure and applications with the powerful capabilities of AWS. It will provide merchants new levels of flexibility allowing them to further leverage their investments in the Oracle Commerce (ATG) platform.

For more than 15 years, Tenzing has designed, deployed and managed IT infrastructure and managed commerce platforms for prominent online retailers, pure-play ecommerce sites, B2B purchasing systems, and other highly transactional applications. Although the company operates top-tier datacenters in North America and Europe, it also leverages AWS to provide clients geographic flexibility, rapid deployment, and the ability to easily scale environments up or down as needed.

According to Tenzing President Raj Atwal, “we realized years ago that the expertise we’ve built around ecommerce could be applied to virtually any infrastructure, anywhere. There has been significant progress in education and acceptance of security and performance in the cloud and that is leading many merchants to look at providers like AWS. Merchants will now be able to have their ecommerce infrastructure managed in one of our data centres, on the AWS Cloud, or a mix of both.”

In addition to many other benefits, Tenzing’s Optimized Managed Services for Oracle Commerce on AWS and other services deliver geographically redundant infrastructure, easy scaling and a utility ‘pay as you go’ cost model. The Tenzing service will meet requirements for handling peak times, such as the cyber holidays, and streamline the process for merchants that continually deploy code change testing and releases to their sites - either on AWS or in traditional hosted environments.

“We have been layering managed services on AWS with other ecommerce software for many years now. Whether it’s a B2C or B2B business, we know our existing clients do not measure success by the simple uptime of infrastructure and servers, “ said Elizabeth Scott, VP, Customer Success.“ Merchants are heavily focused on customer experience and the number of successful transactions completed though their online channels. AWS, along with Tenzing’s white-glove service for Oracle Commerce work together to help merchants improve customer experience and increase sales.”

Tenzing is projecting early adoption migrations to be completed in the first quarter of 2017. The company currently provides merchants “Suitability Assessments” for running Oracle Commerce production sites on AWS and is ready to migrate test, development and non-production environments immediately.

About Tenzing Managed IT Services

Tenzing delivers solutions and services that enhance performance, maintain security and simplify compliance for retailers and manufacturers. By combining deep technical expertise with exceptional service delivery and support, Tenzing helps clients alleviate risk and maximize revenue from their digital investments. Tenzing deploys, manages and optimizes software and infrastructure for leading commerce platforms from partners such as Oracle Commerce, SAP Hybris, Magento, and IBM. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Tenzing is recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. The company is ISO 27001 certified, AT101 SOC audited and a Level 1 compliant and audited PCI-DSS Service Provider.