Behlman Electronics Inc. is known for providing extra-value COTS power products for mission-critical shipboard applications, as well as for military and commercial airborne, land and mobile programs, and critical industrial power solutions. Their latest shipboard power supply, P/N 94088, is a reconfiguration of their proven DCS1000D Series of COTS power solutions.

Designated DCS1000D-8-(15, 33.3)- (15, 33.3), to identify its special ability to provide redundant 500 Watt outputs of 15 VDC @ 33.3 Amps, this AC-DC power supply is both rugged and compact. It can support the special requirements of military shipboard systems, and is designed to meet the input power requirements of MIL-STD-1399, Section 300, Type II.

This unit accepts 3-phase Delta 115 VAC input from 360 Hz to 440 Hz, and has protection from short circuit, over current, over voltage, and over temperature. It is designed to meet MIL-S-901 and MIL-STD-810 for shock; MIL-STD-167 and MIL-STD-810 for vibration and humidity, plus MIL-STD-461C/D and RE102 (with proper shielding) for EMC/EMC. At only 9.75” L x 5” W x 2.5” H, this compact unit is readily accommodated in tight spaces.

Details for the full line of Behlman Shipboard Power Supplies is available at http://www.behlman.com/products-detail/cots-shipboard-military-power-supplies.

ABOUT THE BEHLMAN RECONFIGURATION PROGRAM

Built on Behlman’s rock-solid COTS Power Supply concepts, the Behlman Reconfiguration Program is a way for design engineers to achieve exactly the specifications they need – including input power, output power, connectors, and more, without the high cost of custom development.

According to Behlman President, Ron Storm, “New technologies in ship design, and their advanced electronic operating and support systems, often require new levels of power supply performance. With more than a dozen different COTS shipboard power platforms in our line, we can reconfigure field-proven power supplies to meet such emerging needs. This provides fast turn-around, high reliability and reduced cost.”

