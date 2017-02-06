Entertainment® Reveals Consumer Digital Trends for 2017

Entertainment, a North American leader in providing consumers savings programs and business growth since 1962, today announced the top digital trends to watch in 2017. Based on execution of hundreds of consumer reward and incentive programs for Fortune 1000 companies over the past several years, Entertainment has identified the top digital trends that will drive growth and customer retention over the next year.

Consumer consumption of digital discounts will continue to rise globally. It’s estimated that 31 billion digital coupons will be redeemed globally by 2019. The emergence of mobile has brought coupon usage to an all-time high. Millennials are leading the digital coupon movement, choosing contemporary ways to save money over traditional paper coupon clipping. More broadly, more than 104 million Americans utilized mobile devices to find savings last year, and 60 percent of consumers reported a positive change in brand perception with the offer of digital coupons.

Marketers using traditional promotional methods must learn how to engage with digital-savvy audiences in new, unconventional ways. To help these marketers succeed in the digital age, the Entertainment Corporate Marketing Solutions team put together a list of the hottest digital trends to watch in 2017.

Mobile Is Winning

Today’s consumers use their mobile devices to sift through businesses, services and products with intent. Roughly 92 percent of American adults own a mobile device, a 42-percent increase over the past decade. Younger users frequently turn to mobile devices to access a multitude of services like online banking, real estate listings, job listings and more. Millennials expect digital coupons to be available on their mobile devices.

Entertainment has witnessed millennials in action on its digital channels. This group is 50 percent more likely to use Entertainment discounts on a mobile device than all other consumers. And overall redemption of Entertainment mobile coupons has increased 70 percent over the past two years.

Millennials Love to Save

Many Millennials experienced the recession firsthand, making them cost conscious. This has contributed to 61 percent of millennials spending over two hours every week looking for coupons and deals – predominantly on their mobile devices.

Millennials engage with brands on their preferred social platforms and are often on the lookout for offers or incentives. In fact, 36 percent share digital content ‘to receive a coupon/discount/promotion. Businesses that provide offers on Facebook or Twitter, for example, are more likely to reach desired consumers and create lasting relationships. In fact, social media and digital promotions make it easier for consumers to share with friends and followers, proving to be more cost effective than traditional marketing methods, and providing a better ROI for brands.

Let’s Get Personal

Personalized, highly-relevant offers lead to brand loyalty. Thirty-nine percent of customers spend more with brands if they receive a personalized coupon. Effective ways to individualize experiences include inserting customer names into messages and tailoring offers based on past purchases. Personalized rewards for frequently-purchased products are another way to show appreciation.

Personalized apps such as Facebook Messenger have successfully opened to third-party developers. As a result, chatbots emerged to offer personalized communication between brands and consumers. Tech-savvy consumers, millennials especially, benefit most from bots by engaging in live chats, previously executed using customer service representatives. Powered by artificial intelligence, chatbot software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms provide real-time analytics and reporting, allowing brands to stop the guessing game and truly know their audiences’ wants and needs.

App Infatuation

Mobile apps provide an exclusive gateway to engage with consumers, and the amount of time spent using apps is increasing rapidly. Nielson reported almost 167 million consumers utilize their smartphones to access apps with some users checking their phones up to 150 times per day. Consumers surf through apps during downtime as leisure or entertainment, presenting the opportunity to reach consumers while unoccupied. One major challenge, unfortunately, is app abandonment. A quarter of downloaded apps are never used and 26 percent are abandoned after the first use.

All too often, brands misunderstand what attracts their customers. To avoid app abandonment, brands should ensure their app stands out from the competition. An app designed to provide an instant value to consumers is considered the ideal mobile app, according to Robert Gary, former vice president & general manager of Nuance. Businesses can prove the value to customers by creating a tool that will simplify users’ lives and will be used frequently. An engaging app experience increases retention and loyalty, regardless of whether it is created for customer support, sales or entertainment.

Hyper-localization is Hip

Increasingly, local businesses are providing highly-personalized consumer experiences due to the “buy local” movement. Consumers remain loyal to local businesses because they feel good supporting their community. A recent study discovered that when $100 is spent at a local business, $68 stays in the local economy. The same amount spent at a national chain leaves only $32 in the local economy.

A Yodle survey found that consumers prefer local brands because of personalized services and the quality work they provide. Other motivators include trustworthiness, treating customers fairly and overall customer service.

Local retailers are combining mobile offers and personalization, resulting in the ultimate shopper experience. Local-specific data helps businesses offer relevant specials through digital coupons. Shoppers seeking local offers can now have timely coupons sent directly to their phone. Personalization based on geography is another very effective way to engage consumers. When Entertainment introduced geo-located push notifications on its mobile app, mobile redemptions immediately increased over 10 percent.

In addition, Entertainment member emails that feature local establishments have two times the click rate of those featuring only national online merchants.

Consumers Love to Save Money

From millennials to boomers and beyond, one thing remains constant: people love to save money and they feel good when brands reward their loyalty with savings. For more than 50 years, Entertainment has studied consumer behavior to help marketers improve engagement and brand loyalty through incentives. The desire to save money stays the same, while the methods used to reach and engage them are frequently changing.

The 130-year-old money-saving tradition of couponing is still trending and now thriving more than ever in the digital age. Consumers, millennials especially, are more willing to engage on mobile than other devices. And, technology is enabling marketers to leverage discounts to create more personalized experiences while social media platforms provide reach and sharing capabilities. Finally, digital discounts provide consumer data that will continue to power knowledge, making marketers smarter about digital and buying habits to positively influence customer experiences.

About Us:

Founded in 1962, Entertainment has been a leader in providing the most recognized and sought-after discount, promotion and coupon products in communities throughout North America. As the largest and most trusted merchant savings network, Entertainment has deeper discounts, greater variety and the best coverage.

Entertainment provides a mutually beneficial solution for consumers looking to spend less on the things they love to do, businesses seeking to increase sales, and schools and community groups searching for effective fundraising solutions.

In addition, the Corporate Marketing Solutions division of Entertainment specializes in developing private-label savings programs that help Fortune 1000 companies acquire, grow and retain their customers. These high value discount and promotion products are powered by Entertainment, with merchant offers customized by audience and matched by geography and demographics to ensure they are relevant. For more information visit cms.entertainment.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

