Crafter Software, an award-winning provider of Web content management system (Web CMS) software that drives high performance, personalized digital experiences, announced today that Crafter CMS powered some of the largest websites and mobile applications run by sponsors of America's most anticipated football game, which was viewed by over 189 million people around the world.

By powering their websites and mobile apps with Crafter CMS, some for a third consecutive year, Crafter's enterprise clients delivered reliable, high-performance digital experiences to a massive amount of site and app visitors. As television advertising drove surges in traffic throughout the event, clients reported outstanding performance and a record amount of online customer engagement.

In contrast to most legacy content management platforms built over 15 years ago, the modern Crafter CMS platform excels at delivering the most reliable, large-scale web and mobile experiences. Crafter CMS enables digital experiences that are personalized and optimized on any digital channel at unlimited scale, and it does so at a fraction of the cost of legacy, proprietary solutions.

Crafter's modern architecture provides marketers the easy-to-use tools they need to engage customers and equip developers with the agility to develop engaging websites and mobile app features in record time, and provide IT administrators with the scalability and performance to deliver highly reliable digital experiences.

"We're excited to once again be part of USA television's biggest live sporting event at a time when digital engagement is at the top of mind for millions of global viewers," said Russ Danner, Vice President of Products for Crafter Software. "The big game gives us a unique opportunity to demonstrate the power and reliability of Crafter CMS, while facilitating digital innovation for our enterprise customers."

About Crafter Software

Crafter Software enables the creation of rich and engaging websites, mobile applications, and multi-channel digital experiences. Available both in the cloud and on-premise, Crafter Software’s solutions are based on the award-winning Crafter CMS open source project, which was built from the ground up as a modern platform for creating more relevant Web and mobile experiences through targeted delivery of personalized content. Serving as the lynchpin between enterprise systems and end users, Crafter’s solutions enable marketing, sales and support teams to author and manage content while harvesting analytics and data-driven insights to deliver engaging experiences across all digital channels - the Web, mobile, social, virtual reality, and more. Learn more at http://craftersoftware.com and http://craftercloud.io.