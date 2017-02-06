Rock Your Hair Presents “Valentine’s Rocks” Concert Hosted By Brooke Butler with performances by Johnny Orlando, Carson Lueders and Young Hollywood's Brightest Stars!

Share Article

Teen recording artist Brooke Butler will host a star studded Valentine’s themed party on Grammy weekend. Saturday Feb 11th the hottest names in young Hollywood will party the evening away at the trendy Avalon Hollywood.

teen pop recording artist young hollywood social media

Brooke Butler

Teen recording artist Brooke Butler will host the star studded "Valentines Rocks" concert and party on 2/11 at the trendy Avalon Hollywood.

Hollywood, CA (PRWEB)

On February 11th hundreds of young celebs and social media stars will converge upon the historic Avalon Hollywood to dance and party the night away. The event is sponsored by “Rock Your Hair” and will be hosted by Brooke Butler, one of Tiger Beat Magazine’s “19 under 19” nominees.

Featured performers Johnny Orlando and Carson Lueders will be rockin’ the stage along with many other talented singers and dancers, including: Hayden Summerall, Lauren Orlando, Christian Lalama, Ruby Jay, Vivian Hicks, Jayden Bartels, Elliana Walmsley, Tahani Anderson, Danielle Cohn, Nadia Turner, Ruby Rose Turner, Amiah Miller, Jordan Natae, Sarah Reasons, Camryn Bridges, Jenna Valenzuela, Lilliana Ketchman, Kaeli Ware, Molly Jackson, Leanne Tessa, Connor Finnerty, Azeala Carey, Conner Shane, Bianca Treger, Jenna Davis AND MANY MORE. A special DJ set by Mister Anderson will keep everyone on their feet.

Tickets are available here:
https://www.rockyourhair.com/ryh-event-tickets

Brooke Butler: A Little Bit Of Love
https://youtu.be/ycE1Va0dZ2Y

About Rock Your Hair:
Rock Your Hair is the hottest hair care line on the market and the go to brand for young Hollywood. Want to know more? @rock_your_hair on IG or http://www.rockyourhair.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Julie Anderson
Rock Your Hair
+1 (760) 505-7381
Email >

Julie Anderson
Blu Public Relations
760-505-7381
Email >
@Rock_Your_Hair
since: 10/2011
Follow >
ROCK YOUR HAIR
since: 10/2011
Like >
Visit website

Media

Rock Your Hair Beauty Products Trendy Dace Cheer PageantRock Your Hair@rock_your_hairJohnny Orlando social media sensation teen singerJohnny Orlando@JohnnyOrlandoCarson Lueders teen social media sensation teen singerCarson Lueders@CarsonLuedersRock Your Hair care trendy dance cheer pageant michael o rourkeRock Your Hair@brooke_butler_officialMister Anderson Austin Anderson DJ Recording Artist Actor Nickelodeon VictoriousMister Anderson@whoisMisterAnderson