Hitachi Solutions (Thailand) Ltd., the leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM solutions, is pleased to announce the speaking engagement of Pankaj Kumar, Senior Vice President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific, at the “Microsoft Solution Summit 2017- Digital Transformation in Action” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Mr. Kumar’s presentation will focus on “Retail Software, Loyalty, CRM, ERP and Point of Sale Solutions with Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Solution Summit 2017, entitled “Digital Transformation in Action” will bring an estimated 1,000 senior business and IT leaders across different industries and roles. The event will showcase how Microsoft Solutions are adapting to the digital industrial revolutions where companies starts to shift from the traditional manual means of doing business, to the modern, fast-paced, digital world of internet and cloud computing. The summit will also highlight how companies can adapt and re-structure their approach in doing business.

Mr. Kumar's discussion will highlight how Hitachi Solutions’ Retail Solutions powered by Microsoft Cloud can drive business growth and harbor long lasting customer relationships, enabling businesses to more effectively compete in an ever-changing digital economy. For instance, Microsoft Dynamics AX with its powerful merchandising and omni-channel management capabilities, flexible POS, and global reach and scalability, reduces complexity from sales to supply. He will also discuss how to value customers and make them feel appreciated with Hitachi Solutions’ Loyalty Management Program built within Microsoft Dynamics CRM. Lastly, Mr. Kumar will discuss how Hitachi Solutions Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics, with its responsive and powerful merchandising and web design, help companies in reaching out to its shoppers.

"We are pleased to be part of this annual event,” said Mr. Kumar. “We value the importance of knowledge sharing and we are glad to share how Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific, together with Microsoft, can help transform and help emerging companies to maximize the power of the digital world.”

For more information on the Microsoft Solution Summit 2017- Digital Transformation in Action, please visit this link: http://bit.ly/2klVCe6.

About Hitachi Solutions (Thailand) Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions (Thailand) Ltd. is based in Bangkok and helps its customers to successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics AX and Microsoft Dynamics CRM. For more information, email apacsales(at)hitachi-solutions(dot)com.

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. helps its customers with industry solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 enhanced with world class Business Analytics, and Portals and Collaboration. Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific has presence through its offices and other Hitachi affiliates in Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam. Recognized as the Microsoft ERP Partner of year in 2015 and 2015 and Microsoft Partner of the Year in Asia Pacific in 2015, Microsoft CRM Global Partner of the Year in 2014 and the 2014 Dynamics Global Outstanding Reseller of the Year. For more information, please visit: http://apac.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, China, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2015 (ended March 31, 2016) totaled 10,034 billion yen ($88.8 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi.com.