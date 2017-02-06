StatSocial, a leader in uniquely social audience insights for marketers, agencies, and media sellers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Butler as Chief Revenue Officer. Butler comes to Statsocial with a successful 20+ year track-record in executive roles for both traditional and cutting-edge young media start-ups.

Butler is recognized as a trusted expert to publishers, advertisers, and agencies in the realm of innovative data, CRM, media targeting, and measurement solutions.

More recently Tom lead revenue efforts at some of the most innovative and forward thinking companies in data, targeting, and analytics. Tom was Chief Revenue Officer at Affectiva, the leading emotion-based analytics firm (an MIT Media Lab start-up), where he pioneered bringing emotion-based targetable data to the programmatic space. Prior to that Tom was at performance agency Merkle (acquired by Dentsu), leading revenue for their media/publisher vertical, developing some of the first CRM audience platforms and data-driven digital Tune-In campaigns for TV Networks. Earlier, Tom was VP, Audience Development at eXelate (acquired by Nielsen), a digital leader in audience targeting and DMP.

In his early years Tom had sales executive roles at B2B data company Dun & Bradstreet, and TV ad rep firm Petry Media. He later moved to Netratings, a pioneer of internet measurement, and eventually landed at Nielsen. As SVP of Sales & Client Services at Nielsen, Tom lead its digital practice client teams in online, mobile, and social data, analytics and ad effectiveness.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael Hussey, StatSocial’s CEO, said, "2016 was a great year for the company and Tom couldn’t be joining at a better time. Tom has considerable expertise in bringing next-generation data and analytics solutions to the market and he quickly recognized the opportunity for StatSocial to transform the way marketers think about their customers.”

Butler noted, “The evolution of deterministic datasets used by marketers and publishers over the past 100 years has grown from basic demographics to more complex lifestyle/psychographic metrics to digital behavioral sets. Social data is the new frontier for marketers and publishers to develop a 360-degree view of their consumers and improve ROI across every marketing touchpoint. StatSocial is leading the way in bringing this valuable new asset to the market and I am very excited to be a part of its continued growth.”

Tom is a graduate of Gettysburg College, and lives in NJ with his wife and three children.

Fun Fact: Tom has visited 49 of 50 US states with his family and needs one more to complete the goal (hint: the yet-untrodden state was the last in the Union to attain statehood).

About StatSocial

StatSocial’s data and analytical insights enable digital marketers and media sellers to identify and reach the best consumer prospects, maximize CRM audience value and measure marketing campaign effectiveness by leveraging uniquely social audience insights at scale that are not modeled, but derived at the individual deterministic level.

StatSocial’s client solutions are based on over a decade of expertise in deeply analyzing and interpreting continuously and rapidly evolving social insights from social media platforms while adhering to essential privacy principles. Profiles are built upon a taxonomy of over 43,000 segments (brand affinities, interests, tv shows, influencers, and personality types) and linked to over 300mm unique consumers covering 70% of US households. Clients use the insights to optimize consumer value across all marketing touch points.