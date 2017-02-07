Superior Client Service Drives Growth at Discovia

“Our clients have come to rely on the experience and continuity of our project management team,” noted Talin Andonians, Discovia’s COO.

Discovia, a leading global provider of eDiscovery services to corporations, law firms and government entities, has emerged as a top-tier eDiscovery services provider following its execution of a multi-year plan to build a world-class team of experienced project managers and client service leaders.

Based on feedback from legal industry decision-makers, there is consensus that project management is the most important role in any eDiscovery services operation. Currently, Discovia employs 36 project and client management professionals who are located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, offering support from every U.S. time zone. They average over six years of industry experience.

“Our clients have come to rely on the experience and continuity of our project management team,” noted Talin Andonians, Discovia’s COO. “Through our heavy focus on client service and our ability to deliver a consistently positive client experience, many of our customers have rewarded us with a larger share of their business and have told their colleagues and peers about their great experience working with Discovia.”

To measure client loyalty and the likelihood of clients to recommend Discovia, the company deploys the respected Net Promoter survey. Using this tool, which has been adopted by more than two-thirds of Fortune 1000 companies, Discovia conducts detailed interviews with clients about their overall service experience. In 2016, Discovia achieved an average score of 9.1 out of a possible 10.

Discovia has designed its Client Services operation to provide consistent service to all clients and to build scale and resources to support continued client growth. The immediate benefit has been Discovia’s ability to make client experiences even more predictable. Under Discovia’s unique “pod” organization structure, individual clients are assigned the same project management teams for all matters, and support is available across multiple time zones. As a result, new matter commencement and workflow integration has become a seamless process. The new flexible structure also provides more work/life balance for personnel, which has led to the long-term retention of this talented team.

“The strategy behind growing Discovia’s Client Services team has been simple: expand our geographic reach and add the top project management talent in the industry.” said Alan Linch, Managing Director of Client Services. “We have been successful on both fronts. Placing a strong emphasis on culture and work/life balance has made Discovia an attractive place to work. Our efforts have resulted in the creation of a larger, more consultative team that is focused on giving each of our clients a very positive experience.”

About Discovia

Discovia provides electronic discovery services to corporations and law firms engaged in litigation, ITC investigations, and internal and regulatory investigations, including HSR Second Requests. Services include onsite and remote data collections, data minimization, data processing and hosting, expert application of leading technology-assisted review tools, document review management, and document productions. In addition, Discovia offers Gateway™, a SaaS and IaaS full-service eDiscovery platform which allows clients, without their having to make any capital investment, to complete all or part of their eDiscovery requirements using Discovia’s secure, scalable infrastructure, supported by Discovia’s team of experts. Discovia is one of the only eDiscovery services providers to achieve ISO 27001 certification and HIPAA/HITECH compliance for data security according to third-party auditors. Discovia is the first to publish its accuracy rate – 99.7 percent, and typically achieves data culling rates of 95 percent for repeat clients. Discovia is the first eDiscovery services firm to deliver a fixed-price managed services solution, enabling corporate legal departments and law firms to gain a world-class eDiscovery function with complete cost predictability. More information is available at (415) 392-2900 or http://www.discovia.com.