PC60 Luxury Power Catamaran We are very excited about the new format at Yachts Miami Beach and we will have two of our new luxury power catamarans on public display at the show - Stuart Hegerstrom, Horizon Power Catamarans.

Horizon Power Catamarans will be attending Yachts Miami Beach 2017. On public display and open for tours will be the award winning PC60 and PC52 power catamarans docked in the New Boat Section Entrance 4, slips 15-18. The show will take place February 16th to the 20th, allowing plenty of time to go out, enjoy the weather and see first hand what everyone is saying about the power cats.

This year’s show will begin to charge an entrance fee, unlike previous years, but will be worth every penny. Yachts Miami Beach returns with a completely revamped layout, several entrances, increased transportation to get attendees to and from the show and the ability to walk the show from the docks, not just the sidewalk. The management team believes this will amp up guest experience.

Stop by and take a tour of the award winning PC60 power catamaran. This particular power cat will be available for immediate purchase at the show. She is well suited to owner operate while offering the luxury and amenities of a much larger motor yacht. The lavish on-deck master stateroom, with full walk around King bed, gourmet galley and spacious salon ensures the ultimate comfort.

Also for consideration is the award winning PC52 power catamaran. The PC52 is a high quality ocean going catamaran, built entirely to satisfy clients’ requests for a high quality catamaran in the 50′ range, loosely based on the successful PC60.

At the show, learn about the Charter Ownership Program and ask to see the plans for the latest PC series design, the PC74 – with four luxurious, staterooms, three with King beds, plus accommodation for three crew members.

ABOUT HORIZON POWER CATAMARANS:

Horizon Power Catamarans is a joint venture between The Power Catamaran Company and Horizon Yachts created to build state of the art luxury power catamaran yachts. ​This joint venture unites the catamaran design experience from The Power Catamaran Company with the yacht manufacturing capability of Horizon Yachts. Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is the fifth largest custom luxury yacht builder in the world as ​well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region. Over the last 27​ ​years, Horizon has delivered over 700 luxury yachts, with more than 150 of these over 80 feet in length.