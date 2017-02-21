TheHardwareCity.com Hardware and Home Improvement Store Ebates.com has partnered with TheHardwareCity.com to provide a cash back program, coupons and promo codes for home and garden products and supplies.

Ebates, Inc., a leading provider of Cash Back and cost savings programs for consumers, and TheHardwareCity.com, today announced the availability of a Cash Back Button and deals program for hardware and home improvement products.

The availability of the Ebates Cash Back Button on The Hardware City's ecommerce website, TheHardwareCity.com, allows consumers and businesses to quickly get lower prices for home and garden products and supplies.

Ebates has also created a section on their website where coupons, promo codes & cash back offers for TheHardwareCity.com can be found.

"Ebates's approach to marketing ensures our customers don't miss out on cash back opportunities when shopping at TheHardwareCity.com when they use the integrated Ebates browser button. Additionally, the hardware city coupons, promo codes and other deals can be found on the Ebates website," said Sumesh Bhagat, of TheHardwareCity.com.

The partnership, facilitated by the Shareasale Affiliate Program, is part of the TheHardwareCity.com's ongoing effort to expand its affiliate network. The Hardware City is able to offer its customers lower prices in part by partnering with Shareasale affiliates to promote its e-commerce website TheHardwareCity.com. The Hardware City is accepting affiliate applications at the Shareasale website.

For more information about TheHardwareCity.com please visit TheHardwareCity.com and Ebates.com for more information about Ebates.

TheHardwareCity.com is a leader in home improvement supply. Since 2007, the online hardware store has expanded and grown to include thousands of innovative products. Products from every department are included in their catalog, from electrical to bath accessories. Experts are available to answer questions about any product through the website's online chat or by phone.

Visit http://www.thehardwarecity.com/ to view the latest in home improvement products and to take advantage of the company's low prices.