"My Kids Know More Than Me!" shares true stories of how foster and adopted children inspire new understandings and teach fifteen important life lessons. Each chapter explores a life lesson taught through the stories of foster and adopted children. Lessons important to parenting and personal character include resiliency, compassion, playfulness, persistence, forgiveness, trust, responsiveness, and gratefulness. Lessons vital to successful parenting include how to listen to children, how to look at life through children’s eyes, and how to trust in children’s expertise. Lessons to help parents meet the challenges of issues large and small include expect the unexpected (and be okay with that), attend to what is important and dismiss the trivial, and live life with purpose. There is one lesson specific to adoptive parenting regarding how children’s birth families are an integral and important part of adoptive families forever.

Readers of this book will gain wisdom from life’s greatest teachers — children. Most parenting books tell parents how to teach and impart wisdom to their children. This book does the opposite; it has children teaching parents the most important lessons in life.

Adoptive parents, adoptees, and adoption professionals are looking forward to the release of My Kids Know More Than Me! One adoptive parent reviewed, “it is heartwarming to see adopted children teaching their parent monumental life lessons (Mark Barrett, President of the Board of Director of an adoption agency). Kevin Harrigan, Esquire Fellow with the American Academy of Adoption Attorneys considers the book to be “an inspiring firsthand account of the joys and trials of building a family through adoption.” Christy Tubbs, an adoptive mother and adult adoptee said, “With this book, Ms. Hettich shares not only her wealth of knowledge regarding adoption, but also her heart.”

My Kids Know More Than Me! is available at Amazon.com at goo.gl/U3lAZZ and by request at your favorite bookstores.

About the Author

Renee Hettich is the mother of four adopted children — two daughters who were born in the People’s Republic of China, a son adopted from Guatemala, and a son who joined her family after living in an orphanage for children with special needs in China. She was also a foster parent before she adopted. After her first daughter arrived home, Renee decided to dedicate her life to finding forever families for orphaned children throughout the world. She made a promise to the hundreds of thousands of children she had to leave behind in orphanages that she would work diligently to find them a family. Hettich earned a Master of Social Work degree from Marywood University and also holds a Master’s Degree in Audiology and a Bachelor’s Degree in Speech/Language Pathology. Since 2005, she has been a licensed social worker in the field of adoption. Renee is known for her professional lectures on adoption and parenting and has also published articles in Adoption Today. More importantly, Renee is a parent of incredible children from whom she learns new lessons every day.

A media kit is available at http://www.mykidsknow.wixsite.com/robertsfamilypublish.

“My Kids Know More Than Me! 15 Life Lessons from Foster and Adopted Children” by Renee Hettich, L.M.S.W (Robert’s Family Publishing, An Imprint of Wyatt-MacKenzie, Feb. 14, 2017), ISBN: 978-1-942545-77-4, Trade Paper $17.50, eBook $9.99, 180 pages with photos. Distributed by Ingram.