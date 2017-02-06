TCRDS Incorporated (http://www.tcrds.com), which is an industry leader in providing multichannel order system technology to retailers and direct marketing merchants of all sizes for more than 36 years, announced today that its class-leading “MOST” order management software is now fully integrated with Melissa Data Personator.

Per the new integration, MOST customers can now leverage validation of the customer's data for fraud protection and accuracy.



Reverse lookup and validation on physical addresses for buyers and ship to destinations

Reverse lookup and validation on telephone numbers for buyers and ship to destinations

Reverse lookup and validation on email addresses for buyers and ship to destinations

More information about TCRDS Incorporated's MOST is available at http://tcrds.com.

