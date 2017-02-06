Support for Patients with Mesothelioma Active participation in a guided and closed support group allowed participants to share their experiences and concerns...

Observing how devastating and emotionally taxing it can be to receive a mesothelioma diagnosis and go through mesothelioma treatment, the developers of the Mesothelioma Survivor Project invited patients to participate in a six-week program of weekly online and telephone meetings.

According to the study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, the meetings were exclusively for people with mesothelioma and were guided by a counselor.

“Active participation in a guided and closed support group allowed participants to share their experiences and concerns about their diagnoses, comfortably - supporting transition beyond active-treatment,” writes study author Toby Bressler of Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn.

Mesothelioma patients who attended the meetings regularly reportedly found them very helpful while less regular attendees gave the group mixed reviews.

“Multiple studies have now shown that the opportunity to interact with other mesothelioma patients and their families can be tremendously helpful to people fighting mesothelioma,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “The idea that a remote platform can be effective at providing this support is particularly good news since this is such a rare cancer.”

