Jordan French to Keynote PR Summit 2017

Jordan French, founder and president of Notability Partners, will be giving the keynote at the 2017 PR Summit Austin’s event, “PR Growth-Hacking—becoming a success story even before you’re a success” at 10:00 AM, 8th March, 2017 at Omni Austin Hotel Downtown. Other keynote speakers include Todd Defren, founder of Shift Communications, and Louis Gray of Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

In his keynote address, French will bring to bear lessons learned from his years of experience on the front lines of the ever-evolving frontier of digital marketing, public relations, influencer marketing and branding, providing invaluable insights into how PR entrepreneurs can fuel their growth.

Jordan French is a Fast 50 and Inc. 500-ranked serial entrepreneur and journalist based in New York. He is the founding Chief Marketing Officer at BeeHex, Inc., the 3D food printing pioneer with origins from NASA. French cofounded BNB Shield, known as the “AirBnB police” and founded O’Dwyer’s-ranked Notability Partners. He is a director and the founding CEO/COO who built the “Olivia Pope of the Internet,” Status Labs, and is on the leadership team at FOWNDERS, the social-impact startup accelerator based in Newark, New Jersey.

French brings a unique perspective to the conference for public relations professionals, with his work in engineering, philanthropy and law. In engineering, he worked as a payload engineer for NASA’s Mars Gravity Biosatellite Program with other experience ranging from micro-electro-mechanical devices, Free Electron Laser beam delivery systems and medical intake systems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. In philanthropy, he was the founding PR director for fitRaise, the peer-to-peer fundraising platform for charities. In law, he represented the People of the United States as an attorney-adviser at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Office of Enforcement in Washington, D.C., and worked at a major patent-litigation firm in Houston, Texas.

Also a journalist, he is a frequent contributor to The Huffington Post, CIO, TechCrunch, and Tech.co, Thrive magazine, Influencive and Business.com.

He holds a degree in biomedical engineering from Vanderbilt University, and a law degree from Washington University in St. Louis, and is a licensed attorney in New York and Massachusetts.

PR Summit is a highly regarded public relations conference that draws attendees from around around the world. From their website, “PR Summit brings hundreds of industry leading entrepreneurs, marketers, publishers and public relations professionals together in the heart of downtown Austin. This year’s PR Summit Austin will feature over 40 A-list speakers across a wide range of verticals and industries. The event features an array of Panel Discussions, Keynotes and Break-Out Sessions.”

