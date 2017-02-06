This advanced capability provides competitive advantage to entities that embrace adaptation and strive for industry relevance and dominance. According to Founder and CEO Magda R. Khalifa, “The ability to shape and influence cyber real estate faster and better than the competition will enable businesses to thrive. The reality is that is we live in an era where if you do not seize and control your narrative, someone else will do that for you.”

The ultimate advantage of this service is the ability to capture new sales leads, increase influence, and win more

business. Other benefits that provide value include:



The opportunity to further promulgate a strategic message by, with, and through social media followers by enabling them to be force multipliers for the brand.

Reduction of risk through identification of vulnerabilities in advance of a launch, campaign, or event, or through analysis of real-time atmospherics and sentiment. This bolsters the decision-making process and allows leadership to marginalize, mitigate or avoid incidents.

Reputation management and the ability to reduce the impact of internet threats that target and attack an industry, business, organization, or brand.

Services are tailored to business needs and may include a comprehensive audit of social media footprint or ongoing research, analysis, and reporting of atmospherics and sentiment over a pre-determined period of time. The Social Media Intelligence service may be combined with additional business solutions to build an extensive capability suite to help grow business and achieve strategic vision.

