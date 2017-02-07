17 Year Old Girl Elise Trouw Plays Every Instrument on Debut Album

After a year of growing anticipation, Elise Trouw announces February 24th, 2017 as the release date of her debut album titled “Unraveling.” The seventeen year old multi-instrumentalist takes a bold approach on her first LP by performing every instrumental and vocal part on her recordings, following in the footsteps of artists like Stevie Wonder, Dave Grohl, and Prince.

This project began a year ago when Elise graduated from high school a year early in order to focus on her music career. Since then, her 200,000+ fans on social media have followed the progress of her album online through her frequent updates and posts from the studio. She is expected to release “Unraveling” under her own newly formed record label, Goober Records.

Elise’s meteoric growth in popularity began with Instagram videos featuring her on drums. Her videos also showcase her abilities as a multi-instrumentalist and singer, from a cover of Radiohead’s “15 Step” on drums, vocals, and guitar, to a charming rendition of a classic, “The Girl From Ipanema,” on vocals, bass, and various percussive instruments.

https://www.instagram.com/elisetrouw/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09gJX0Cc6p0 ("Girl From Ipanema")

Elise's choice in cover songs reflects her own musical style and influences. She describes her style as “Alternative Pop,” though her album covers genres from jazz to electronic, with hints of sounds from The Police, Lorde, and Steely Dan. Listeners already recognize the diversity of her music in her four released singles, which, along with six more songs, comprise her ten song album.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtnYpPsgBxM ("Burn" Music Video)

http://www.elisetrouw.com/