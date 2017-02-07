Falkonry, Inc. (http://falkonry.com/), a Silicon Valley company on the cutting edge of digital industrial transformation announced today that customer Ciner Resources’ CIO Scott Schemmel and SMART Plant Lead, Jolene Baker will join Falkonry Senior Vice President, Crick Waters at the upcoming ARC Advisory Group Industry Forum on February 8, 2017 (see http://falkonry.com/arc2017/) in Orlando, FL. Ciner will share how Falkonry pattern recognition technology is being used to improve production yields, improve efficiencies, and reduce waste.

“Falkonry democratizes AI for process engineers so that programming is not required and customers are achieving ROI in hours and days--not months,” said Dr. Nikunj Mehta, CEO of Falkonry. “Falkonry applications revolutionize industrial manufacturing by improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Falkonry leverages AI and Big Data to create a superior Industrial IoT experience. Falkonry is privileged to have Ciner Resources as a customer, and share their experiences with the audience at the ARC Forum.”

Data scientists frequently claim that 70% or more of their time is spent merely on preparing data for machine learning. Falkonry pattern recognition software innately understands time series data and can automatically classify time periods based on time series patterns.

“Vertimill™ downtime affects 60% of our hourly production,” said Scott Schemmel, CIO of Ciner Resources. “Falkonry pattern recognition technology helped us solve a complex, costly industrial business problem fast and has shown potential to significantly reduce unplanned downtime. The Falkonry technology was impressive for how quickly we could set up and leverage it.”

“Falkonry discovers, recognizes, and predicts the condition of operating assets and production processes,” states Crick Waters, Senior Vice President of Falkonry. “Falkonry's combined signal processing and machine learning is accessible by an intuitive user experience and a refined software architecture that puts advanced condition monitoring into the hands of operation owners—the subject matter experts who know their assets and operations best.”

“Explaining our manufacturing process to someone outside the refinery environment is difficult. It was important to us that Falkonry enabled our own subject matter experts to solve our problems — we didn’t have to teach anyone outside the plant our process. We just gathered our own data and used Falkonry ourselves. Best of all, the relevant patterns in our data became recognizable by Falkonry within a matter of days,” said Jolene Baker, SMART Plant Lead, Ciner Resources.

“Our mission is to give people access to one of their most valuable assets: their operational data. The creativity to drive customer centric solutions from our partner ecosystem is truly remarkable,” said Aaron Pratt, Director of Global Channels at OSIsoft. “By collaborating with Falkonry, we can help people unlock value from operational data, like yield improvement and deliver additional insights from their PI System. This potential is the start towards any journey to digital transformation.”

Falkonry pattern recognition software is accessible through plug-ins for many popular solution platforms, such as OSIsoft PI System, Splunk, and Microsoft Azure IoT so that Falkonry users do not have to worry about cumbersome integration or solution development projects, streamlining the time to value for customers.

About Ciner Resources LP

Ciner Resources operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business of Ciner Wyoming LLC ("Ciner Wyoming"), one of the largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash in the world, serving a global market from its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The facility has been in operation for more than 50 years. For more information about Ciner Resources, visit http://www.ciner.us.com

or call +1 (770) 375-2300.

About OSIsoft, LLC

OSIsoft is dedicated to helping people transform their world through data. Our PI System captures operational data from sensors, manufacturing equipment and other devices and turns it into rich, real-time insights to reduce costs, optimize production or make critical business decisions. The PI System can be found at work at offshore wind farms, oil refineries, mining sites, pharmaceutical facilities and control rooms around the world. More than 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams are managed by the PI System. Founded in 1980, OSIsoft has over 1,200 employees and is headquartered in San Leandro, California. For more, please visit http://www.osisoft.com.

About Falkonry, Inc.

Falkonry, a Silicon Valley company on the cutting edge of digital industrial transformation serving the G2000, combines Industrial IoT, AI, and Big Data to produce data-driven ROI. Falkonry democratizes machine learning for data-driven operations through its AI to discover, recognize, and predict time series patterns. Falkonry software enables industrial engineers to create process control insights from real-time, time series data to improve yield, quality, uptime, and reliability. The company’s patent-pending core AI technology continuously improves as it analyzes more input data and expert labels. The Falkonry business model comprises engaged, global, diversified distribution and leading technology partners, including OSIsoft, SAP, Vegam, MDS Technology, Microsoft, PTC, PubNub, and Oracle. Falkonry is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with offices in Seoul, Korea and Mumbai, India. For more information about Falkonry and its products, partners and services, visit http://falkonry.com/ or call +1 (408) 461-9286.

Falkonry Press Contact:

Media Relations

pr(at)falkonry(dot)com

+1 (408) 461-9286