reSTART Life Announces New Director of Admissions

Johnny Tock, MS, LPC, LMHC | Admissions and Business Development Director Connection is the most important part of the therapeutic process

Johnny is a licensed professional counselor in Washington, Illinois, and Hawaii. He received his Master’s Degree in Clinical Counseling from Eastern Illinois University and a bachelor’s in science from Hanover College in Indiana.

Johnny has 15 years of experience working within a variety of different therapeutic environments, including a therapeutic boarding school, group homes, wilderness programs, community mental health facilities, and in a local high school directly affected by trauma. Johnny has extensive experience utilizing cognitive behavioral therapy, but is also experienced in behavioral, solution focused, and reality therapy, with the intention of adjusting therapy style around the need of the client. His primary areas of interest include trauma, anxiety, depression, and emerging youth and adults. Through individual, group, and family therapy, Johnny offers his support in effective ways which elicit substantial growth and identity development.

Johnny strongly believes that relationship building and connection is the most important part of the therapeutic process with families. His passion and strength can be seen in his relationships with clients, colleagues and referring professionals through heightened communication, follow through, and positivity.

Johnny has lived in the state of Washington for over a year with his wife Leanna, daughter Addie, and their dog Cadence. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family, enjoying the outdoors, building his vinyl record collection, playing board games, and exercising, as well as trying to keep up with his Illinois sports teams (Go Cubs!).

For information about reSTART's innovative family of services, or to schedule an interview with Johnny Tock, please call 800-682-6934 extension 5, or contact Johnny at admissions(at)restartlife(dot)com.

About reSTART Life, LLC: Headquartered in Fall City, Washington, reSTART is a leading advocate of healthy sustainable digital media use (Internet, VR, and videogames) for people and the planet. reSTART offers staffed residential care for youth (13-17) and life sharing retreats for adults (ages 18-30), along with independent living support.

Connect with us to learn more:

Online: https://www.netaddictionrecovery.com

Take a VR tour of our new campus