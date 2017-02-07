SurfWatch Labs Record Growth 2016 In 2016 we saw the cyber threat intelligence market shift from the data feed frenzy to practical threat intelligence capabilities that can quickly deliver value across the organization to mitigate cyber risk, Past News Releases RSS SurfWatch Labs Launches Threat...

SurfWatch Labs, a leading provider of strategic and operational cyber threat intelligence, today announced record growth with the company achieving three consecutive quarters of record growth and tripling its bookings compared to the previous year.

Driven by the rapid adoption of SurfWatch Cyber Advisor, which combines evaluated threat intelligence and analytics, SaaS visualization software and threat analyst expertise deliver personalized intel that drives better security outcomes, the company added enterprise customers spanning a wide range of industries including financials, technology, manufacturing, media/entertainment, insurance, retail, transportation, energy and MSSPs.

“In 2016 we saw the cyber threat intelligence market shift from the data feed frenzy to practical threat intelligence capabilities that can quickly deliver value across the organization to mitigate cyber risk,” said Jim Gaughan, President, SurfWatch Labs. “This market evolution, along with our personalized approach of delivering relevant, timely and usable intel for your business, your supply chain and your industry, has enabled us to triple the size of our customer base while also renewing and in many cases adding-on to existing client subscriptions.”

SurfWatch Labs highlights from the last year include:



Launched the capability to map out and continuously monitor cyber risks to an organization’s supply chain.

Released SurfWatch Threat Analyst, an easy-to-use SaaS product that delivers strategic and operational threat intelligence relevant to your business, your supply chain and your industry. Threat Analyst automatically collects, standardizes and evaluates cyber threat data from a wide range of open and dark web sources, to help organizations identify adversarial opportunities for attack and proactively mitigate cyber risks.

Expanded the breadth and depth of the company’s evaluated threat intelligence and analytics engine to incorporate an even wider range of open and restricted threat data sources, including: vulnerabilities, social media, news and blogs, dark web markets and forums, paste sites, phishing, threats to your users, suppliers, and key executives, and government and industry breach reports.

Augmented and enhanced its “Ask the Analyst” capability, provided as part of a subscription to Cyber Advisor or Threat Analyst. With Ask the Analyst, customers can make formal intel-based requests to the SurfWatch analyst team and receive expert-written, finished intelligence reports that include confidence levels and supporting evidence, including TTP analysis and threat impact analysis.

Published numerous publicly available threat intelligence reports on cybercrime trends, including expert analysis and recommended courses of action.

“SurfWatch delivers practical and useful intelligence that we use and share with different stakeholders in our company to reduce risk,” said Larry Larsen, Director of Cyber Security, Apple Federal Credit Union. “The context, depth and timeliness of the intel we receive from the SurfWatch Labs team allows us to focus on addressing real threats to the business and our members.”

SurfWatch Labs provides its strategic and operational threat intelligence through the following offerings:



SurfWatch Cyber Advisor – an instant threat intelligence capability that proactively monitors for specific threats to your business.

SurfWatch Threat Analyst – SaaS software that provides visibility of threats to your business, supply chain and industry.

SurfWatch Analytics API – an external threat intelligence feed that seamlessly integrates with your SIEM and other security tools.

About SurfWatch Labs

SurfWatch Labs helps organizations and service providers quickly establish a strategic cyber threat intelligence operation that drives more effective use of their tactical defenses. Founded in 2013 by former US Government intelligence analysts, SurfWatch Labs solutions provide a 360-degree view of cyber threats in the context of your business, along with practical and personalized support to create immediate insights and meaningful action. By combining useful analytics, applications and human expertise, SurfWatch solutions can be your off-the-shelf, cyber threat intelligence team or delivered as a comprehensive product suite that easily integrates with your existing cybersecurity operations.

SurfWatch Labs: Cyber In Sight. For more information, visit surfwatchlabs.com.

Online Resources:

