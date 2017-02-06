Cesium’s 3D Tiles Selected for Swiss Geospatial Portal

Maps of Switzerland via swisstopo swisstopo has amassed a truly phenomenal collection of data. They’re world-renowned.

Switzerland’s national mapping agency, the Federal Office of Topography swisstopo, has implemented Analytical Graphics, Inc.’s (AGI) 3D Tiles Processing Software to convert 3D geospatial content into 3D Tiles for streaming into the agency’s geoportal, as well as, to fuse the 3D geospatial content on top of the surrounding terrain.

swisstopo, which is responsible for geographical reference data for the Swiss Confederation, produces high quality maps of Switzerland and documents geological, geodesic and topographical changes in the landscape. As part of the Geoinformation Act to make Swiss geospatial data available for widespread use, it is implementing Cesium, the WebGL open-source globe, as a way to visualize their cartographically beautiful products in 3D. swisstopo is utilizing AGI’s software to process their extensive data collection into 3D Tiles in order to stream it into their Cesium-based online viewer and to ensure the data appears correctly on top of the terrain.

“swisstopo has amassed a truly phenomenal collection of data. They’re world-renowned. We are thrilled to see them implement 3D Tiles, along with other data services into a Cesium globe, showcasing Cesium’s interoperability and range,” said Todd Smith, Cesium Product Manager.

“Using the open 3D tiles format for data dissemination allows swisstopo to integrate a scalable 3D Tiles service. This will leverage the usage of 3D data and hence bring the 3D geodata potential to life,”said David Oesch swisstopo Project Lead.

The 3D Tiles format, developed by AGI’s Cesium team, is an open specification for streaming massive heterogeneous 3D geospatial datasets including buildings, terrain, imagery, point clouds, and vector data.