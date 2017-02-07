Eze Castle Integration, a leading provider of strategic IT solutions and cloud services to the alternative investment industry, today announced it was named Best for Strategic IT Solutions and Private Cloud in the 2017 Acquisition International Hedge Fund Awards for the second consecutive year. The company was also recognised by FStech as a finalist for “Technology Provider of the Year” award.

Acquisition International’s hedge fund accolades are awarded solely on merit and commend those firms most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work. In winning Best Strategic IT Solutions and Private Cloud, Eze Castle Integration is distinguished from its competitors by delivering managed services worthy of recognition.

Additionally, FStech recognised Eze Castle Integration with a spot on their shortlist for “Technology Provider of the Year.” The FStech Awards honour excellence and innovation in the field of information technology within the UK and EMEA financial services sector.

Eze Castle Integration’s ability to deliver outstanding client service coupled with premier cloud services are core to the company’s continued success. The global Eze Private Cloud platform is built to deliver the high performance, applications and premier service demanded by the hedge fund and investment industry worldwide. Services delivered via this premier cloud platform include:



Eze Managed Suite, a fully managed IT solution that combines a highly secure infrastructure with key business applications and professional IT management; and

Eze Managed Infrastructure, a private infrastructure as a service offering ideal for hosting the custom or off-the-shelf applications used by the financial industry.

“Being recognised and winning the category for Best Strategic IT Solutions & Private Cloud this early into 2017 gives us great momentum for an exciting year ahead. We are also honoured to be shortlisted for Best Technology Provider”, said Dean Hill, Executive Director of Eze Castle Integration. “We are committed to delivering the highest levels of service to our clients while supporting them on our industry leading Eze Private Cloud. Eze Castle Integration continues to push the boundaries of technology adoption to meet with growing client, investor, and regulatory demands.”

About Eze Castle Integration

Eze Castle Integration is the leading provider of IT solutions and private cloud services to more than 650 hedge fund, private equity and other alternative investment firms worldwide. The company’s products and services include Private Cloud Services, Cyber Security Services, Technology Consulting, Outsourced IT Support, Project & Technology Management, Professional Services, Dedicated Private Network, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery, Archiving, Storage and Colocation. Eze Castle Integration is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Singapore and Stamford.