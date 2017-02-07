Now operating as a fully independent, publicly traded company, Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) will showcase its innovative products and services at SEMICON Korea, February 8-10, 2017, at the COEX Conference and Exhibition Center, Seoul.

Exhibiting as Versum Materials Korea (Booth No. 1618, Hall C, 3F), the company plans on displaying two pieces of equipment from its Korean subsidiary Versum Materials HYT, Inc. (VMHYT) that have made Versum Materials one of the semiconductor industry’s largest and most trusted suppliers in Korea. Both pieces of equipment are available only in Korea.

The CHEMKEEPER-URS™ is a dual tank liquid refill (DTLR) system with automated solvent purge for very low volatility chemicals. Dual precursor tanks maximize uptime to meet the demanding needs of today’s manufacturing fabs. It can also supply solvent to wafer fabrication tools and collect solvent and specialty chemical waste streams from tools. CHEMKEEPER-URS is an ideal solution for supplying specialty chemicals such as Advanced Cobalt (Co), Titanium (Ti), Hafnium (Hf) and Zirconium (Zr), as well as other organometallic precursors.

PartKeeper™ is a cylinder cooling system available for use with GASKEEPER™ gas cabinets. Its advanced technology provides extreme cylinder cooling during gas supply and stand-by conditions to prevent chemical decomposition of specialty gases such as Diborane (B2H6), Acetylene (C2H2) and other gases requiring cold-temperature storage. The PartKeeper system can lengthen cylinder life and reduce gas cabinet and downstream component failure caused by gas decomposition.

More information about Versum Materials’ products and services on a global scale is available at the company’s new website: versummaterials.com.

Derived from the Latin word for “toward,” the name “Versum” (pronounced ver-SOOM) communicates the company’s deep commitment to helping customers continuously move toward the future by enabling innovation and creating cutting-edge solutions.

“As Versum Materials, we are more committed than ever to collaborating with our customers to make the future possible for them and their customers worldwide. We have structured our entire business to meet the needs of the semiconductor industry,” said Guillermo Novo, CEO of Versum Materials, Inc. “SEMICON Korea will provide an ideal opportunity for our contacts in Korea to meet with us and learn about our passion for delivering innovative materials and delivery systems.”

Versum Materials technical representatives will be available throughout the show to answer questions and provide insight on next-generation materials and equipment that can provide its customers more precision and peace of mind.

About Versum Materials, Inc.

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) (versummaterials.com) is a best-in-class electronic materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor, display and LED markets. Derived from the Latin word for “toward,” the name “Versum” (pronounced ver-SOOM) communicates the company’s deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world’s largest suppliers of next generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products. An independent company since October 2016, Versum has annual sales of about US$1 billion, 1,900 employees and 10 major facilities in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz.

Note: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by references to future periods, and include statements we make about our ability to meet the anticipated needs of our customers and the industries we serve, and the expected performance and scalability of our products in specific customer environments with differing manufacturing needs, the ability to align our resources to meet the demands of the industries we serve, our future sales, the success of our planned strategy of moving our capabilities closer to our customers, and our prospects following the spin-off. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release. Actual results and the outcomes of future events may differ materially from the those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements because of a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the general economic and business conditions that could decrease the demand for our goods and services; our concentrated customer base; our ability to continue technological innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers; our substantial post-spin leverage; and other risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed since. Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information in this release.

# # #

Media Inquiries:

Tiffany Zinn, tel 480-282-6475; e-mail: Tiffany.Zinn@VersumMaterials.com

Michael Drabenstott, tel (610) 417-0503; e-mail: michael(at)drabenstottcommunications(dot)com

Investor Inquiries:

Nahla Azmy, tel: (610) 481-7461; email: Nahla(dot)zmy(at)versummaterials(dot)com