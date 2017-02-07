Katzenworld Presents Tips on How to Travel with Cats

In it's most recently published tips and advice Katzenworld takes a look at important things to consider and to take along when traveling with cats.

Many cat owners will state that it is impossible to travel with a cat and that even just the trip to the vet can be a nightmarish experience. However what most people forget about is to get their cat used to the sensation of the cat or even just the basic act of getting them used to a carrier

In order to help cat owners understand how to train cats for this and other situations Katzenworld has worked with a variety of people to put guides together on getting cats used to things such as the carrier and travelling

The fist post in the series was on how to train a cat to like its' carrier for which the publication worked with Dr Sarah Ellis an expert in cat behaviour from the charity International Cat Cat Care. This initial step is the most important part as it'll ensure the rest of the experience will go as smoothly as it can be.

In the second installment of the series the publication specifically looked at tips on helping cat owners to get their cats to cope as well as possible with the cat journey from getting the cat used to the sensation of a car journey to the best tips while on the journey.

And lastly in the most recent installment of their cat advice section the publication has worked with popular UK online shop fetch to list out some of the essentials that cat owners should bring along for a journey with their cat.

