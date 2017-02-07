Catalyze Rebrands as Datica, Solidifies its Unique Mark on Healthcare

HIPAA Compliant Hosting and Managed Integration Services This is the perfect time for repositioning the company; healthcare is in a transformational period and as a trusted partner to the industry, we plan to be well in front of where the puck is headed, and that includes the evolution of our company brand.

Catalyze, the company that brought cloud-based HIPAA compliant hosting and managed integration services to healthcare, today announced a corporate name change to Datica. As part of the switch to Datica, the company unveiled a complete top-to-bottom redesign of its existing website and introduced a new logo to showcase the company’s fresh look. This latest public announcement falls on the heels of a multi-million dollar Series B funding round announced last fall and two weeks prior to HIMSS17, the largest and most important health IT conference of the year.

The intentional decision to rename the company was based on its success in healthcare and involved both protecting what has become a unique business platform and also a way to set vision for the future. “Within three years, our path from Catalyze to Datica involved a swift move from early startup to mature and thriving company, serving virtually all constituencies in healthcare,” explained Datica CEO Travis Good, MD. “Obtaining a unique and strong company name that reflects the full depth and breadth of current expertise, as well as our vision for the future, prompted the ‘now versus later’ decision.”

A distinctive trademark allows a company to make the strongest possible impression on the marketplace. The name ‘Datica’ offers that distinction. Carlos Romero, head of Trademark & Technology Transactions at Adobecity World Legal Consulting in San Francisco, who helped the company legally navigate the rebrand, said the best time to address a corporate name change is early, or as soon as feasibly possible. “Trademark law tends to favor distinctive terms which are granted the broadest levels of protection under federal law. One major issue with Catalyze was the sheer number of marks in the software industry using similar wording such as ‘Catalyze’ and ‘Catalyst.’ That made it more difficult to gain and maintain protection with the US Patent and Trademark Office.”

One of many challenges in selecting a company name is finding one that accurately reflects the essence of the products and services a company offers. Protected health information (PHI), or essentially “data,” is at the core of everything Datica has done, first protecting health information in the cloud, then developing a method of moving, sharing, and translating data to and from electronic health records. Datica precisely mirrors that core business focus.

“This is the perfect time for repositioning the company; healthcare is in a transformational period and as a trusted partner to the industry, we plan to be well in front of where the puck is headed, and that includes the evolution of our company brand,” said Travis Good, MD, Datica CEO

For more information about the transition to Datica or to learn more about the company’s HIPAA compliant hosting or managed integration services, stop by booth #8152 at HIMSS17, located near the Intelligent Health Pavilion.

About Datica

Datica makes digital health in the cloud a reality by removing the risks that prevent its adoption. We turn HIPAA compliance on public infrastructure providers into a solved problem, and enable secure clinical data exchange between mission-critical digital health applications and EHR systems. Datica serves healthcare's complete spectrum, from digital health startups and industry leaders to health systems across the nation. Hundreds of customers and partners trust Datica to ensure their clouds are HITRUST certified and data securely interoperable. For more information, visit http://www.datica.com.