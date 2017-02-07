Cloudamize, a leader in cloud computing analytics, today announced that 2016 was the most successful year in the company’s history, and it begins 2017 strong as the demand for cloud computing analytics and migration automation only continues to accelerate. Cloudamize experienced 350% revenue growth between FY2015 and FY2016, added two new modules to its platform, made critical enhancements to support large enterprise migrations, and nearly tripled its customer base.

“For the past few years, we’ve invested heavily in our people, our platform and our partner program and those investment have paid off well with a very successful 2016,” said Bob Moul, CEO, Cloudamize. “Over the past year, we expanded our platform such that we now have the industry’s most comprehensive analytics and automation solution – supporting all phases of the cloud journey and for all three major pubic clouds. The comprehensiveness and accuracy of our data analysis is unmatched, so our customers and partners can make decisions with total confidence, maximize their ROI, and realize the full potential of the cloud. With cloud adoption now undeniably passing the tipping point and our compelling value proposition, we’re confident that we’ll see even stronger results in 2017.”

Key 2016 highlights include:

-Hired veteran technology CEO Bob Moul and doubled the size of the Cloudamize team to meet growing market demand.

-Completed over 500 assessments and helped clients realize in excess of $75 million in savings.

-Nearly tripled customer and partner ecosystem to achieve 350% revenue growth.

-Added the Migrate module to the Cloudamize platform, which enables customers to import the migration plan built in Cloudamize into existing migration tools, so they can move their workloads with speed and accuracy to AWS, Azure, and/or the Google Cloud Platform.

-Added the Validate module, which ensures that migrated application connections are operating in the cloud as they should be and recommends how to address any issues that arise.

-Released automated multi-tier dependency mapping, intelligent move groups, application classification, and project management capabilities to significantly speed and simplify large-scale enterprise migrations to the cloud.

-Reached Advanced Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), achieved Migration Competency status from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and was named a Preferred Vendor for the Google Cloud Platform.

In addition to these achievements, Cloudamize was recently named a Top 10 Cloud Management Solutions Provider by Cloud Tech Insights magazine and a Top 10 Startup to Watch in 2017 by Philadelphia Magazine.

About Cloudamize

Cloudamize is a cloud computing analytics platform that provides data analysis and recommendations to speed and simplify cloud migration and cost management. Our platform helps you choose your best-fit cloud vendor; automates application discovery and dependency mapping to design a precise migration plan; analyzes your performance metrics and usage patterns on an ongoing basis to ensure your cloud is always right-sized; and provides clear visibility into cloud costs for better control. Armed with these insights, you can more quickly make accurate cloud decisions, achieve your optimal cloud environment, and maximize the value of your cloud investments. Cloudamize is proudly located in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit https://www.cloudamize.com/ and follow us @cloudamize.