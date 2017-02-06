Caronlab Australia Brings Bump eRaiser Product to Amazon.com

Caronlab Australia, a company dedicated to producing a line of high-quality shaving and skincare products, announced its line of Bump eRaiser products is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

Caronlab Australia is named for beauty therapist and company founder Lilliane Caron, who deeply understood the pressures of operating a salon, and she made it her mission to make life easier for beauty therapists worldwide. Its products have become known throughout Australia and beyond for their quality and effectiveness, with Caronlab becoming Australias’ leading manufacturer of waxing and other skincare products. Bump eRaiser has been particularly successful in the niche of ingrown hair treatments.

“We are thrilled to announce that Bump eRaiser is now available for purchase on Amazon.com,” said Derek Griffin, Retail Brand Manager for Caronlab. “This is a big step forward for our company as we continue to bring our products into the global spotlight. These products are the result of years of research and testing, and as a result, they effectively (and affordably) offer a solution to bumps, shaving rashes, ingrown hairs and pimples.”

The Bump eRaiser product line helps prevent and treat ingrown hairs, itchiness, pimples and redness, ensuring a long-lasting healthy and smooth skin appearance after hair removal. Each product features a unique and advanced combination of ingredients to make it as effective as possible.

Bump eRaiser got its start in salons across Australia, but has become successful in the world of retail over the last several years. The concentrated serum has been designed to be a no sting solution to calm red, itchy and sensitive skin after all types of hair removal and to help remove razor bumps and pimples while slowing down the growth of new hair. The product is especially refreshing for people who regularly suffer from razor burn.

“We look forward to being able to reach out to more people than ever to help them get relief from their skin conditions they experience after shaving,” said Griffin.

To find out more about the Bump eRaiser product line visit http://www.bumperaiser.com.au.