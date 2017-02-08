Cubic Pharmaceuticals Has Successful ECRM Trade Show

Cubic Pharmaceuticals, a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical brand, announced it had successful meetings with major retail buyers at the 2017 ECRM Diet, Vitamin & Sports Nutrition trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

Cubic Pharmaceuticals has developed a global reputation for its Cubicole Vitamin D3 and Ergoral Vitamin D2 supplements, which are available in capsules and tablets in a variety of strengths. At the ECRM trade show, the company had the chance to talk about these products with some of the biggest names in the nutritional products industry, such as Walgreens, CVS, Jet.com and many others.

“We believe the ECRM conference in South Carolina was a rousing success,” said Saumil Bhatt, owner of Cubic Pharmaceuticals. “It was a tremendous opportunity for us to sit down with some major retail buyers and discuss the products we offer. We believe we were able to form some strong relationships that will help our business continue to grow as we move forward.”

Since its founding in 2008, Cubic Pharmaceuticals has developed and distributed a number of different special medicinal products, and has even taken on unlicensed medication requests by doctors, supplementary prescribers and dentists. In this way, the company has positioned itself to meet the growing demand for new, innovative products that help patients with special needs.

The company’s most well-known product is Cubicole Vitamin D3, which provides users with concentrated doses of the all-important vitamin D3. This vitamin is naturally produced from exposure to the sun, but with people living primarily indoor lifestyles these days, they must get this important nutrient from other sources.

ECRM events give nutritional products entrepreneurs a chance to meet in closed sessions with major retail buyers to discuss branding, distribution and many other important topics.

“We were thrilled with the meetings we had, and can’t wait to put what we have learned in the process to work as we keep building our brand’s footprint,” said Bhatt.

For more information about Cubic Pharmaceuticals, visit: http://www.cubicpharmaceuticals.co.uk