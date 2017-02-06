We are very excited to announce the launch of our natural, luxurious, and non-toxic friendly skin care products. It has been our honor to hand craft these products with love.

Alighten Natural Skin Care is thrilled to announce the launch of their luxurious, natural, and non-toxic line of premium skin care products. Each product has been carefully formulated to contain no toxic or synthetic chemical ingredients by providing a premier line of serums, oils, toners, and cleansers crafted with 100% naturally derived, vegan, and cruelty- free ingredients with proven skin care benefits. Each product has been carefully formulated with quality, natural ingredients. The ingredients used reflect their unique dedication to the protection of the environment and to the betterment of humanity. Part of the proceeds of each product sold are used to fund programs dedicated to the empowerment and education of women and children.

Alighten Natural Skin Care’s mission to respect the environment and others is demonstrated not only in the all-natural, safe ingredients used in their products, but is also demonstrated in their use of eco-friendly packaging. Each product is placed in a glass bottle, which can be infinitely recycled. Any box packaging used is designed from recycled materials, and all labeling is printed using only eco friendly inks.

Alighten Natural Skin Care is proud to lead the way in providing products that meet the heightened desire for natural, earth friendly products. Every product has been formulated with precision and a strict attention to the betterment of the planet. Not a single product is tested on animals, leading to a 100 percent cruelty free line of skin care products. This line of skin care products boasts toxic-free formulas for every item including their serums, oils, facial cleansers, and toners.

Alighten Natural Skin Care was started when founder, Elaine Becker, was experiencing her own health challenge. During this time, Becker took an honest look at her lifestyle, including the products she and her family were putting on their skin every day. When she took the time to turn the bottle around and truly understand the ingredients in her skin care products, she was shocked to find the products contained a host of synthetic and unhealthy ingredients, which in some cases were linked to significant health concerns. On a journey towards bettering her own life, her family’s life, and the environment around her, Becker founded Alighten Skin Care Products. Alighten’s goal is to provide non-toxic skin care that doesn’t require a choice between luxurious, natural, and effective.

For more information and to see Alighten Natural Skin Care’s brand new site, please visit https://www.alightenskincare.com/

About Alighten Natural Skin Care

Alighten Natural Skin Care is a leader in producing natural products that are not only friendly to those who use them, but are also equally friendly for the environment. Alighten aims to create complex formulas that contain beneficial, high performance natural skin care ingredients to pamper skin the right way. Alighten provides beauty with inner conscience.