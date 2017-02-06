SIA Announces Dates for Securing New Ground 2017

The Security Industry Association (SIA) today announced the dates for Securing New Ground (SNG) 2017, the security industry’s top executive conference, in New York City on Oct. 26-27, 2017.

SNG is the only conference in the security industry that identifies critical trends and provides opportunities for thought leadership among the C-suites of security companies. Review Megatrends: The 2017 Vision for the Security Industry for executive takeaways from last year’s conference: http://viewer.zmags.com/publication/d92cf3f8#/d92cf3f8/1.

As in years past, CEOs and other business leaders will gather for two days of executive strategizing and networking. This year, SNG will be held at Edison Ballroom, 204 W. 47th St. (b/t Broadway and 8th Ave.), New York, N.Y. 10036.

Edison Ballroom is conveniently located steps away from W New York Times Square, 1567 Broadway, New York, N.Y. 10036, which will serve as the official SNG conference hotel. SNG conferees will be eligible to participate in SIA’s hotel block group rate for nights encompassing SNG 2017.

About the Security Industry Association

The Security Industry Association (SIA) (http://www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with roughly 700 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground®, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.