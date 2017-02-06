Julie Reynes Julie’s effective leadership and unique combination of nonprofit and startup experience will strengthen the Foundation’s business operations and lay the groundwork for continued development.

The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, a nonprofit organization that addresses today's food and agriculture challenges through innovative science, today named Julie Reynes Chief Operating Officer (COO). Effective immediately, Reynes assumes oversight of operational and administrative functions and reports directly to Executive Director Sally Rockey, Ph.D.

Acting COO Katy Raymond will continue in her role as Director of Strategic Planning.

As a self-employed entrepreneur over the past six years, Reynes has contributed to the success of more than 10 organizations in the Washington, D.C. area, through leadership as interim CEO at several nonprofits and as Founder and CEO of her own food company.

“We’re extraordinarily pleased to have Julie, an individual steeped in executive experience, join the rapidly evolving Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research,” said Executive Director Sally Rockey. “Julie’s effective leadership and unique combination of nonprofit and startup experience will strengthen the Foundation’s business operations and lay the groundwork for continued development.”

Reynes has held a variety of executive positions in the health, science and technology nonprofit sectors, including Vice President of International Services at American Red Cross. There, she established the organization’s first grants-based approach to disaster response.

As the first President of Patient Access Network Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting cancer and chronic disease patients, Reynes established initial policies and procedures, cultivated donor relationships and developed a strategic plan.

In the food sector, Reynes founded and built Julie’s Datery, a startup manufacturer and wholesaler of stuffed dates. She led all aspects of brand-building, finance, and operations and expanded product availability to eight states and 85 stores in two years.

“It’s exciting to find such a unique organization where my diverse experience is valuable and where I will continue to learn,” said Reynes. “The innovative Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research has an important mission in our challenging and fast-changing food and agriculture environment.”