MATS 2017 Booth #69089, PCG is Promoting Freight Bill Factoring

"PCG promotes freight bill factoring services at the Mid-America Trucking Show 2017 in booth #69089."

The Mid-America Trucking Show is the largest annual trade show dedicated to the Heavy-Duty Trucking Industry. As the industry’s annual forum, MATS offers face-to-face interaction between industry representatives, like Phoenix Capital Group, and trucking professionals. 70,000+ attendees come to MATS to efficiently research the latest products and freight bill factoring services for trucking companies of all sizes. Thousands of exhibitor’s value MATS as the premiere venue to introduce new offerings, increase brand awareness, promote products and connect with suppliers, customers, and prospects.

Phoenix Capital Group is anxious to promote all additional services and freight bill factoring services, increase brand awareness, connect with current clients, and prospects. Phoenix Capital Group representatives are prepared to give away fun prizes and a Yeti Hopper. The Yeti prize winner will be announced at MATS so stop by to sign up between March 23rd to March 25th! Register for the Mid-America Trucking Show, the largest annual trade show dedicated to the Heavy-Duty Trucking Industry before prices increase! March Phoenix Capital Group will be exhibiting in the West Wing, in booth #96089. For those who aren’t able to join Phoenix Capital Group at MATS this year then connect with us via social media. Real time updates will be promoted throughout the trucking show ; live tweeting, freight bill factoring updates, videos, and more from the trucking show all week!