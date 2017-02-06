The United Nations Foundation today announced that Pete Ogden has been named the Foundation’s new Vice President for Energy, Climate and the Environment. Ogden brings a wealth of experience to this role, in which he will serve as chief strategist for the Foundation’s work with the United Nations and its partners in the business, faith-based, civil society, and philanthropic communities to combat climate change, promote sustainable energy solutions, and advance critical environmental priorities. Ogden has built an exceptional reputation on these issues, having most recently served as Senior Fellow for International Energy and Climate Policy at the Center for American Progress, and Senior Advisor and Fellow at the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.

“Pete Ogden joins the UN Foundation at a pivotal time in the global effort to take decisive action on climate change, while increasing energy access around the world and putting all of our economies on a sustainable and growth path,” said Kathy Calvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the UN Foundation. “Under Pete’s leadership, we will further our work with the UN and its partners to help ensure that the benefits of climate action remain at the forefront of the global agenda.”

Before his work with the University of Chicago and Center for American Progress, Ogden served in the U.S. Government in various roles, including in the White House as Senior Director for Energy and Climate Change on the Domestic Policy Council and as Director for International Climate Change and Environmental Policy on the National Security Council. Ogden also served in the U.S. Department of State as Chief of Staff to the Special Envoy for Climate Change.

“The UN Foundation has an important role to play in helping to meet today's pressing energy, climate, environmental challenges, while also advancing the broader agenda of economic growth, poverty eradication, and social equity,” said Ogden. “I look forward to building on the Foundation’s success by working with the UN and partners across the U.S. and around the globe to make further progress toward these vital goals.”

Ogden was preceded by Reid Detchon, who served as the Foundation’s Vice President for Climate and Energy Strategy for the past 10 years. In that role Detchon helped craft and implement the Foundation’s climate and energy work, from early initiatives in energy efficiency to supporting development of the UN’s Sustainable Energy for All initiative. Detchon’s contributions helped shape the terrain that will change how our societies and governments make progress on these issues. Having decided to step down as Vice President, he has now been named as Senior Advisor for Climate Solutions at the Foundation.

