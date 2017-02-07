Sports Perch Launches New User Interface and Weekly Sports Column

I challenge anyone to go to the page of his or her favorite team and honestly say there is a better single place on the web to get the real time pulse of that team than at Sports Perch.

Sports Perch LLC announces a design enhancement across its network of one-stop shop sports sites under the SportsPerch.com family. The 2015 startup from Virginia collects the highest quality sports content and information throughout the Internet and surfaces it for fans in a connected network of Sports Perch sites – organized by sport, league, team and type of content.

The new site design was built in-house using Wix technology. While much of the sports coverage that was available with the previous Sports Perch version is included in the new release, dedicated sections for Golf, Soccer, High School Football, High School Basketball and more will be rolling out in the coming weeks and months.

“The site is still expanding,” says Sports Perch Founder, Brian Paratore. “But already it proves to give fans an incredibly smooth and efficient ride around the sports they love. I challenge anyone to go to the page of his or her favorite team and honestly say there is a better single place on the web to get the real time pulse of that team than at Sports Perch. The most reputable sources and beat writers that cover the team are represented, as is almost any type of information that could benefit fans throughout the course of the year.”

“The dedicated team pages are currently available for NFL, NBA and College Football,” Paratore adds. “And the same meticulous detail given to those pages will be reflected in the releases for MLB, NHL and College Basketball teams in the near future.”

Paratore is also excited to announce his new weekly column for the site, titled “The Good, The Bad and The Future.” Debuting Tuesday, February 7th, the column will review the highs and lows of the most recent week in sports and provide a glimpse of what to look out for in the week ahead. Paratore says he hasn’t focused on writing since he was part of the AOL FanHouse project in 2006 that many have argued paved the way for the sports blogging landscape we now know today.

“I had an amazing opportunity to be involved with a group at AOL a decade ago led by Jamie Mottram that has gone on to do phenomenal things in the sports media industry,” Paratore says. “Although I stopped writing to focus on my career in a separate industry, there was always a sense that one day I would jump back in. Sports were simply too big a part of my life and a passion that would never go away.”

According to Paratore, there is plenty more to look forward to from Sports Perch. “We are rolling out one phase after another. ‘The Stand’ was also just released. It’s a modern day newsstand of the best sports content from the most popular sports sites on the Internet, as well as the lesser-known hidden gems. There’s a national TV game menu of the best matchups available to watch that day.”

“Sports Perch Local will be released in a matter of weeks, consisting of local sports coverage for 16 regions around the United States plus Canada for fans that want a better way to follow the teams in their area,” Paratore adds. “There is much to do, but I can’t help but be excited for what the future holds.”

When discussing the ultimate vision he has for his company, Paratore doesn’t shy away from lofty expectations. “There is more high quality sports content being produced than ever before, but it is scattered through a universe of different sites, page layouts, ads and digital media,” he says. “Larry Page from Google has stated their goal is to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. If you take Larry’s vision and replace ‘world’s’ with ‘sports world’s’ you will have a pretty good idea of what this operation is all about.”