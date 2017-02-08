M&M Refrigeration Honored as Champion of Maryland Manufacturing

At M&M Refrigeration, we work hard every day to deliver on our promises to customers. We are pleased to employ so many great people on the beautiful Eastern Shore of Maryland. They are the ones who earned this honor.

M&M Refrigeration was honored as a 2016 Champion of Maryland Manufacturing by the Regional Manufacturing Institute (RMI) of Maryland for Creating a Positive Culture of Change Management. A tribute dinner was held for all the recipients of the prize, and each champion received a copy of the 2016 Champions of Maryland Manufacturing Yearbook.

Nominated by Angela Visintainer of Caroline Economic Development Corporation, M&M Refrigeration owner Duffy McConnell was recognized for his vision and leadership. Visintainer noted that during the economic downturn of 2009 McConnell took the offensive, knowing the economy would bounce back and actually expanded the manufacturing facility. His stellar management protected the dedicated employees at M&M from the recession and propelled the company.

Gratefully acknowledging his employees, CEO Duane Marshall said, “At M&M Refrigeration, we work hard every day to deliver on our promises to customers. We are pleased to employ so many great people on the beautiful Eastern Shore of Maryland. They are the ones who earned this honor.”

The RMI of Maryland is a non-profit association originally created to serve the manufacturers of Baltimore. The organization now serves manufacturers across the state by collaborating with community colleges and government agencies to serve workforce needs, providing learning models on a variety of topics and offering educational programs for manufacturers to help grow their businesses. The association also informs policy makers about the importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy to ensure adequate resources are available for manufacturers.

The leader in CO2 technology in North America, M&M Refrigeration designs, engineers and manufactures high-quality refrigeration systems for a variety of applications including food processing, cold storage, warehouses and ice arenas throughout the United States and the world. In 2007, M&M Refrigeration completed the largest CO2 cold storage plant in the world. The company employs world-class technicians and engineers, uses quality materials and is committed to achieving lifelong customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit http://www.mmrefrigeration.com or call 410-754-8005.